CCTV images released as officers investigate Portsmouth assaults

Published: 5th November 2022 12:07

Do you recognise these men?

Officers would like to speak to them in connection with assaults outside Sainsbury’s Local in Guildhall Walk at around 2am on Thursday, 13 October.

A group of people were stood outside the shop when a fight broke out.

A 19-year-old man was knocked to the floor and suffered a head injury that required emergency surgery. Two other men and a woman were also assaulted but did not suffer any injuries.

Since the incident happened officers have been conducting enquiries and are now releasing these CCTV images of the two men they would like to speak to.

Officerse believe they have valuable information that could help our investigation and urge them to come forward.

If you are pictured, or you know who they are, please contact us via 101 or report online quoting 44220416107.

