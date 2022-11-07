https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Portsmouth

Published: 7th November 2022 14:14
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault last night (Saturday 5 November) in Portsmouth.

 


 

Police were called at 9.48pm to a report of an altercation in Tokyo Joe's nightclub, in Guildhall Walk.

Four men suffered slash or stab wounds in the incident, but thankfully none of the injuries suffered are life-threatening.

Officers made two arrests after attending the club.

A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a controlled drug of Class A, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of common assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Officers are conducting enquiries today and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their investigation, in particular anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident.

If you can assist Police enquiries, please call 101, quoting the reference 44220450835. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

