Renewed appeal to find missing Matthew Stevens, 22, believed to be in Portsmouth

Published: 12th November 2022 15:58

Officers are issuing a renewed appeal to find missing Matthew Stevens, 22, who is believed to be in Portsmouth.

Matthew, who is from Bournemouth in Dorset, went missing from the town on Wednesday (9 November).

Enquiries have since shown that Matthew has been in Portsmouth, most recently at the CeX store in Commercial Road at around 12pm today (11 November) and outside NatWest and Barclays banks nearby at around 1.15pm.

Because of this, the investigation to find Matthew has been transferred from Dorset Police to Hampshire Constabulary so they are now issuing this renewed appeal to the public to locate him, with the support of his family.

Officers believe Matthew could be outside nightclubs in the city centre.

Inspector Bryant from Hampshire Constabulary said: “We believe Matthew has not been taking the medication he needs so we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

“As a result his behaviour could be erratic so we are urging the public to not approach him if they see him.

“Instead please call 999 immediately, quoting 44220459460.”

