https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Renewed appeal to find missing Matthew Stevens, 22, believed to be in Portsmouth

Published: 12th November 2022 15:58
Officers are issuing a renewed appeal to find missing Matthew Stevens, 22, who is believed to be in Portsmouth.
 

Matthew, who is from Bournemouth in Dorset, went missing from the town on Wednesday (9 November).

Enquiries have since shown that Matthew has been in Portsmouth, most recently at the CeX store in Commercial Road at around 12pm today (11 November) and outside NatWest and Barclays banks nearby at around 1.15pm.

Because of this, the investigation to find Matthew has been transferred from Dorset Police to Hampshire Constabulary so they are now issuing this renewed appeal to the public to locate him, with the support of his family.

Officers believe Matthew could be outside nightclubs in the city centre.

Inspector Bryant from Hampshire Constabulary said: “We believe Matthew has not been taking the medication he needs so we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

“As a result his behaviour could be erratic so we are urging the public to not approach him if they see him.

“Instead please call 999 immediately, quoting 44220459460.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies