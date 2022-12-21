https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses following robbery in Portsmouth

Published: 21st December 2022 15:28
Officers are appealing for witnesses following the robbery of a man in his 60s in Portsmouth.

Between 3pm and 3.20pm on Saturday 17 December, the victim was travelling on a mobility scooter along Norway Road.

As he approached the BAE Systems entrance at the Williams Road/Anchorage Road roundabout, two males approached him from behind and demanded money from him.

The man was pushed from the mobility scooter and a GoPro camera and a small amount of cash was taken.

The two males ran away in the direction of Morrison’s on Anchorage Road.

The first male is described as:

  • White
  • Approximately 18-years-old
  • Of stocky build
  • 5ft 7in tall
  • Blonde hair
  • Clean shaven
  • Wearing a blue tracksuit, which possibly had the Adidas logo on the breast. He was also wearing black trousers and bright white trainers.

The second male is described as:

  • White
  • Between 16 and 18-years-old
  • Of slim build
  • Approximately 5ft 9in tall
  • Clean shaven
  • Wearing a dark coloured hoody with white laces, with the hood up, dark coloured trousers and dark coloured trainers with light coloured stripes.

Since this incident was reported to the Police, they have been conducting enquiries to identify those involved and will continue to do this, however they are now appealing to the public for their assistance.  

Do you recognise the above descriptions? Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath?

Maybe you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may assist the investigation?

Anyone with any information that may assist Police enquiries should call 101 quoting reference 44220507816. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

