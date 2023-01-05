Appeal following fail to stop collision in Hilsea
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a fail to stop collision in Hilsea.
The incident occurred between 4.30pm and 5pm on Tuesday 3 January when a 16-year-old girl used the crossing outside a parade of shops on London Road.
She was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa and suffered minor injuries but the driver did not remain on the scene.
Following initial inquiries, we are calling for anyone who witnessed this car or the incident itself to come forward.
Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the collision.
Anyone with relevant information should call 101 quoting 44230003859.
