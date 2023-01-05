https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal following fail to stop collision in Hilsea

Published: 5th January 2023 17:11
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a fail to stop collision in Hilsea.

 


 

The incident occurred between 4.30pm and 5pm on Tuesday 3 January when a 16-year-old girl used the crossing outside a parade of shops on London Road.

She was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa and suffered minor injuries but the driver did not remain on the scene.

Following initial inquiries, we are calling for anyone who witnessed this car or the incident itself to come forward.

Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the collision.

Anyone with relevant information should call 101 quoting 44230003859.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies