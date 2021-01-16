https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth in Numbers Quiz

Published: 16th January 2021 14:46
 

Find the answers, add them up and post your total on our Facebook page for your chance to win an Island City Living mug.

https://www.facebook.com/IslandCityLiving

 

1.     What was Portsmouth’s population recorded as in the 2011 census?

 

2.     What year was Portsmouth FC founded?

 

3.     What is the house number of Charles Dickens’ birthplace?

 

4.     How tall is the Spinnaker Tower in metres?

 

5.     In what year did HMS Victory take part in the Battle of Trafalgar?

 

6.     What is the total length in metres of the Overlord Embroidery in the D-Day Museum?

 

7.     How many bells are there in Portsmouth Guildhall?

 

8.     In what year was Southsea Castle built?

 

9.     What is the capacity of the New Theatre Royal?

 

10.  How many listings are there in the Public Houses section in the Business Directory on the AboutMyArea website?

 

Good luck!

 

 


