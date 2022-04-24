The Shaping Portsmouth Apprenticeship Bus returns to the road next week

Published: 24th April 2022 16:25

After cancellations and delays due to the pandemic, and a lot of hard work from programme leader Lee Butler and his volunteer team, The Apprenticeship Bus will be out on the road again next week.

The Apprenticeship Bus will be touring the city from Tuesday 26th to Thursday 28th April. Across the three days, the bus will be stopping off at nine Portsmouth schools where students will get to meet current apprentices, hear their stories, and learn more about the apprenticeship path.

A team of local apprentices will be meeting more than 850 students during the tour, ten times the number we reached when the bus first ran in 2018 and double the number we met during the last tour in February 2020.

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, said "As you will have just read our 2022 Apprenticeship programme is going ahead and despite the delay and covid restrictions it is going to be, once again, a very important part of our Explore Your Future strategy. Our Partners have provided many current apprentices and I know they will inspire the students they will meet next week.

"I am looking forward to joining the bus at the Queens Hotel on Wednesday 27th April and celebrating another successful set of visits to our senior schools that offer real advice, guidance and inspiration to the year 10s and 11s. "

