Full Lineup announced for Shaping Portsmouth annual conference

Published: 25th January 2021 10:06

Shaping Portsmouth are pleased to announce the full line up for their annual conference, this year being held online for the first time.

The event will take place on Friday 29th January, starting at 10am and concluding at 4:10pm. Being an online event, delegates have the option to stay for the full day or dip in and out for the individual items.

The morning session will begin with a welcome from Shaping Portsmouth’s CEO Stef Nienaltowski, followed by a look back at what Shaping achieved in 2020.

Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Steve Pitt, will be the first guest speaker for the day.

Cllr Pitt will be giving an update on PCC activities, and then will be joined by Pam Hamilton, Managing Director of Paraffin, to launch a new project.

Steve will be followed by the first panel discussion of the day, which will be focused on Business. Led by Mark Pembleton, Shaping Director for Business and Economic Growth Manager at PCC, the panellists will be discussing business growth opportunities, and the exciting future of the business community within the city.

Joining Mark on the panel will be Tristan Samuels, Director of Regeneration at PCC; Kate Cloud, Local Programme Manager at Solent LEP; and Nicky Baily, Regional Director of the Federation of Small Businesses.

The next guest speaker will be Helen Atkinson, Director of Public Health at PCC, who will be talking about the health of the city in general, and specifically on the road out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The morning will conclude with an online Networking session. This will see delegates divided into themed breakout rooms of up to 10 people to meet, introduce themselves, and network.



Led by Shaping’s partner organisations, examples of these are:

Leadership in 2021

Tourism recovery in the north of the city, and

Engaging young people as both employees and customers.

Information on how delegates can state their room preferences, which will be filled on a first come first served basis, will be distributed in the coming days.

After a break, the afternoon session will begin at 2pm with Clare Martin, Director of Pompey In The Community, leading our Community panel. Clare will be talking supporting the vulnerable in our community during COVID-19 with Lou Wilders from The Hive Portsmouth, celebrating the women of Portsmouth during COVID-19 with Roni Edwards, Director of Pamodzi Creatives, and supporting our Armed Forces Community with Andrew Gibbs, South East Regional Employer Engagement Officer at SE RFCA.

The annual Shaping Portsmouth Awards will follow, celebrating the amazing work being done in the city in the fields of Business, Education, and Community, as well as recognising Shaping’s Volunteer of the Year, and Stef Nienaltowski will present his CEOs Award. This year will also see the first presentation of the new Veteran’s Award, in association with the Armed Forces Covenant. The awards ceremony will be publicly broadcast simultaneously through a YouTube Premiere, via the Shaping Portsmouth channel.

The final panel, focusing on Education, will be led by Shaping’s Director for Education and Managing Director of Unloc, Hayden Taylor. This panel will be focused on engaging employers in the conversation about skills during and after COVID-19, and how they can support young people to navigate career pathways in the new normal. Joining Hayden on the panel will be Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at PCC; Simon Barrable, Principal of Portsmouth College; John Lomas, Head of Enterprise and Personal Development Learning at Springfield School; and Richard Hutchinson, Head of Resourcing at CityFibre.

This session will also include three 5-minute briefings on the Kickstart Scheme presented by Jane Lamer, Business Manager at PCC; Connecting Employers with Schools and Colleges presented by Amanda Percy, Post-16 Commissioning Manager at PCC; and Lifelong Learning and Adult Education presented by Tom Lloyd, Vice Principal at Portsmouth College.

Stef Nienaltowski will then return to finish off the day, by setting out Shaping’s path for 2021 and beyond.

Stef said “I am looking forward to welcoming you all to this year’s Shaping Portsmouth Conference. Whilst the current restrictions mean that we will be joining virtually, the content on offer is exciting and interesting. I firmly believe that there is something for everyone with the agenda we have built. Whether you join for a hour or more please do register and find out what our City’s achievements have been and what exciting opportunities lie ahead for us all.”

Register your place at https://shapingportsmouth.co.uk/conference/

