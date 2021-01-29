A new vision for Portsmouth's future unveiled

Published: 29th January 2021 10:24

A bold new vision for the future of Portsmouth has been unveiled by Imagine Portsmouth at this year's Shaping Portsmouth Conference. The vision sets out what kind of city Portsmouth wants to be by 2040, what people in the city value, and what they want to prioritise when it comes to key areas of city life like health and wellbeing, culture, education, the environment, transport and business.

Around 2500 people and 60 different organisations in Portsmouth have been involved in the creation of the city vision over the past 18 months. Imagine Portsmouth has held workshops, focus groups, a citizen's conference and citywide consultation to give as many people as possible the chance to consider the challenges and opportunities facing Portsmouth and to have their say on the city's goals.

The Imagine Portsmouth project was created in 2019 and is led by a partner board made up of representatives from 13 major organisations and partnerships in Portsmouth, as well as representatives from BAME communities and the youth parliament. It is now calling on businesses, organisations and community groups in the city to get involved and commit to supporting the vision as they create their own plans for the future.

Hampshire Constabulary

Supt Clare Jenkins, Hampshire Constabulary District Commander for Portsmouth, said: “It’s great to see the development of this city vision and I am looking forward to continuing our work with partner agencies, alongside our communities, towards making the vision a reality for this wonderful city. A key part of what Portsmouth will look like in 2040 is having a healthy and happy city. I believe that policing has an important role within that equation and I will work hard to ensure that my policing teams help us to achieve that aspiration."

Hive Portsmouth

Father Bob White, HIVE Portsmouth chair, said: "The HIVE Board is excited at the opportunities the vision presents us to continue to develop our commitment to the city and the communities we seek to serve. We will develop our partnership with business and statutory partners and seek to continue to represent and support the Voluntary and Community sector in helping us all to live out this vision."

Portsmouth City Council

Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's Deputy Leader, comments: "Imagine Portsmouth's aim was to develop a single, shared vision for the future that residents, businesses and everyone involved in city life can work towards. It's been fantastic to have so many people involved in shaping the city's ambitions and the resulting vision presents a very clear picture of what we want our city to look and feel like by 2040. The past year has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging Portsmouth has faced, but our hope is that this vision can help guide the city's recovery from the pandemic and shape a brighter future for everyone."

Portsmouth City of Sanctuary

Malcolm Little, chair of Portsmouth City of Sanctuary, said: "It was a privilege for Portsmouth City of Sanctuary to help shape the city’s vision, doing our best to ensure that it reflects the dignity and compassion expressed by many of Portsmouth citizens, from all backgrounds.’’

Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group

Dr Linda Collie, Clinical Leader for NHS Portsmouth CCG, said; "We're incredibly supportive of this project and looking forward to being part of bringing to fruition the vision for health and wellbeing in the city."

Portsmouth Creates

Terri Hall, Non-Executive Director, Portsmouth Creates, said: "The city vision is exciting as it sets out everything people in Portsmouth want to achieve for everyone in our community. Culture and creativity has such an important role to play in city life and it's fantastic to see that recognised in the vision for our future. We're committed to celebrating and developing Portsmouth's vibrant cultural scene so it's something everyone in Portsmouth can be part of and benefit from."

Portsmouth Football Club

Mark Catlin, chief executive of Portsmouth FC, said: “We fully support the principles of having a coordinated strategic vision, working with key stakeholders, in improving our city and the life of its residents. As and when required we will fully mobilise our staff and resources in support of improvements to the city of Portsmouth, and keep our fanbase engaged and enthused throughout this process.”

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

Penny Emerit, Deputy Chief Executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “As a Trust, we are delighted to have been involved in shaping the vision for the city of Portsmouth. We are committed to working together with partners to deliver on this ambition. Improving the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve is a vital part of this work and the role we play for our population.”

Royal Navy

Commodore JJ Bailey, Naval Base Commander, said: “The Royal Navy is proud of its relationship with Portsmouth. Because the Naval Base is an integral part of the community, we are committed to the city with the opportunities we create for employment and businesses, and the role we play collectively in delivering the Royal Navy’s contribution to Defence and the nation. We are delighted to be able to continue to work together to evolve the Naval Base and contribute to the city’s vision.”

Shaping Portsmouth

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, said: ''Shaping Portsmouth is very proud to be a member of the partnership that is working on the city vision and welcomes the formal launch of this exciting strategic project. While a lot will change in the city, country and world in the next 19 years, this vision has been built on solid principles and objectives and, whatever the future brings, we will be able to make the vision a reality for the benefit of the entire city. This is our city vision for our great city, and Shaping Portsmouth is committed to playing a full part in its delivery."

University of Portsmouth

Professor Sherria Hoskins, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Science and Health, University of Portsmouth, said: "The University of Portsmouth welcomes the bold and exciting vision for our city that has been unveiled today. Every day University students and staff work in partnership with our community to make Portsmouth a healthy and happy city to live, work and visit and this represents an opportunity to do this more strategically in collaboration with other key institutions. Our civic goals are very much aligned with the Portsmouth City Vision 2040."

Read Portsmouth's city vision in full on the Imagine Portsmouth website www.imagineportsmouth.co.uk businesses and organisations in the city can get involved and support the vision by sharing their commitment with Imagine Portsmouth via hello@imagineportsmouth.co.uk

