An exciting employment opportunity to join Shaping Portsmouth with the Kickstart Programme

|Published: 14th April 2021 17:11
An exciting opportunity for someone aged between 16 and 24 and claiming some form of Universal Credit has arisen to join the team at Shaping Portsmouth as a Business and Admin Support Assistant.
The job role involves:
Providing support to the CEO of Shaping and the Head of Events & Programmes.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Organise and schedule a specific set of meetings
Assist the CEO in running the Shaping management system including any prep for Board meetings
Prepare meeting agendas, perform research for meetings, and take minutes during meetings
Publish the minutes promptly and follow up each item to ensure resolution
Support the CEO with diary management and critical email requests
Own and complete specific actions resulting from the above list of meetings and events
Using various software, including word, spreadsheets, and presentation software to prepare reports and/or special projects
Manage the SharePoint portal and ensure it’s use is maximised by the Shaping team
Prepare reports by collecting and analysing information from the entire team
Handling basic bookkeeping tasks
Provide general administrative support
If you feel that you can meet these responsibilities and would fit the role, please apply via your Job Coach.
