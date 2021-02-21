https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
An exciting employment opportunity to join Shaping Portsmouth with the Kickstart Programme

Published: 14th April 2021 17:11
An exciting opportunity for someone aged between 16 and 24 and claiming some form of Universal Credit has arisen to join the team at Shaping Portsmouth as a Business and Admin Support Assistant.

The job role involves:

Providing support to the CEO of Shaping and the Head of Events & Programmes.

Your main responsibilities will be:

  • Organise and schedule a specific set of meetings
  • Assist the CEO in running the Shaping management system including any prep for Board meetings
  • Prepare meeting agendas, perform research for meetings, and take minutes during meetings
  • Publish the minutes promptly and follow up each item to ensure resolution
  • Support the CEO with diary management and critical email requests
  • Own and complete specific actions resulting from the above list of meetings and events
  • Using various software, including word, spreadsheets, and presentation software to prepare reports and/or special projects
  • Manage the SharePoint portal and ensure it’s use is maximised by the Shaping team
  • Prepare reports by collecting and analysing information from the entire team
  • Handling basic bookkeeping tasks
  • Provide general administrative support

If you feel that you can meet these responsibilities and would fit the role, please apply via your Job Coach.

 


 

 

