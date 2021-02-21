An exciting employment opportunity to join Shaping Portsmouth with the Kickstart Programme

Published: 14th April 2021 17:11

An exciting opportunity for someone aged between 16 and 24 and claiming some form of Universal Credit has arisen to join the team at Shaping Portsmouth

The job role involves:

Providing support to the CEO of Shaping and the Head of Events & Programmes.

Your main responsibilities will be:

Organise and schedule a specific set of meetings

Assist the CEO in running the Shaping management system including any prep for Board meetings

Prepare meeting agendas, perform research for meetings, and take minutes during meetings

Publish the minutes promptly and follow up each item to ensure resolution

Support the CEO with diary management and critical email requests

Own and complete specific actions resulting from the above list of meetings and events

Using various software, including word, spreadsheets, and presentation software to prepare reports and/or special projects

Manage the SharePoint portal and ensure it’s use is maximised by the Shaping team

Prepare reports by collecting and analysing information from the entire team

Handling basic bookkeeping tasks

Provide general administrative support

If you feel that you can meet these responsibilities and would fit the role, please apply via your Job Coach.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.