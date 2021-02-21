Key agencies combine forces to inspire young people in Portsmouth to explore their futures

Published: 14th May 2021 12:02

A new initiative launches today, Friday 14th May 2021, as key organisations across the Portsmouth area combine forces to provide the ‘Explore Your Future' scheme to young people across the city.

The brainchild of Shaping Portsmouth, the scheme aims to inspire those aged 14-19 through direct engagement, networking, practical activities, and hearing real-life experiences from a diverse pool of

role models.

The programme will connect young people, schools and local businesses in the Portsmouth area together, aiming to engage and inspire young people, and provide them with a greater understanding of the wider opportunities available to them.

Explore Your Future will include immersive workshops with people from a broad range of careers - engaging with, and answering questions from students in schools and colleges across the city. A unique opportunity for young people to have access to professionals and specialists across a wide palette of career types.

By partnering with local schools, we can enhance and support their existing career work and provide

free resources to expand the work case studies available. For local businesses, the partnership will provide opportunities to promote their careers and unlock potential for the Portsmouth workforce of the future.

The initiative aims to:

• inspire young people

• create greater understanding of the career opportunities available

• partner with local business to deliver interviews

• support local schools with motivating employment stories

• support business recruitment goals and building the workforce for the future.

Shaping Portsmouth is a not-for-profit company whose vision is to make Portsmouth the UK's Number 1 City in which to invest, live, learn, work and visit. Partnered with Portsmouth City Council, the vast network of representatives, volunteers, local politicians and changemakers involved ensure that the city has a strong focus on economic and social growth.

Hayden Taylor, Director for Education and Skills Strategy at Shaping Portsmouth said:

"Young people are the future of our city, it's vital that we invest in them, and in their goals and ambitions. I began as a young entrepreneur in Portsmouth myself, and now run a successful business

that specialises in supporting and empowering young people to become future changemakers."

"Explore Your Future is a fantastic way for us to reach out, inspire and encourage young people. By bringing business, education and the the community together in this way, we're hoping to encourage personal growth within the city's young people and inspire their future plans and ambitions. That's not just good for them, that's great for Portsmouth and the future economy too."

Are you a Portsmouth business or entrepreneur that would like to get involved and help shape the future careers of young people in the city? Get involved!

