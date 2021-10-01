Shaping Portsmouth relaunches Programme to improve Workplace Health and Wellbeing

Published: 1st October 2021 17:07

This week Shaping Portsmouth has relaunched its Workplace Health and Wellbeing Programme, after plans were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with BH Live Active, Cordell Health, Portsmouth City Council, R;pple Suicide Prevention, and Solent Mind, Shaping will create a set of resources for our city’s businesses, supporting them in improving the health and wellbeing of their employees, which will be available next year.

Plans include training for volunteer Workplace Wellbeing Champions within Portsmouth’s businesses and providing resources for ongoing support, and events such as the Take the Stairs Challenge.

Programme Lead Lizzie Butcher said "We are really excited to relaunch our Workplace Health and Wellbeing programme with Shaping Portsmouth and partners. It is a time where, now more than ever, businesses need to start thinking about staff wellbeing and learn how to help someone in need. Let’s all start to take more responsibility of not just ourselves, but each other. We can’t wait to help Portsmouth become a healthy city not just outside a business, but inside too”

Sam McGrath, Head of Programme & Partner Development at Shaping, adds "There couldn’t be a better time to relaunch this programme with the brilliant Lizzie Butcher. Lizzie is incredibly focused and knowledgeable in this area. Working alongside Emma George, the team are very clear on their objectives and what they need to achieve post lockdown.

“Shaping Portsmouth will be working closely with the programme team and local employers to educate and train our business community. Our vision is to ensure Portsmouth is leading the way within the workplace when looking after their employees’ Health and Wellbeing."

Find out more about the programme at https://shapingportsmouth.co.uk/business_programme/health-wellbeing/

