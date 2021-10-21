Shaping Portsmouth: Reverse Advent Calendar Appeal

Published: 21st October 2021 15:32

Following last year’s successful virtual reverse advent calendar, the University of Portsmouth Global team are back and need your help! Please join us as we collect items and donations throughout the months of November and December to support the local community this Christmas.

The Reverse Advent Calendar started in 2017 as a box in the corner of the UoP Global Office and thanks to the generosity of staff and incredible community spirit it has grown and grown. Last year due to the restrictions of the pandemic the Reverse Advent Calendar went virtual and managed to raise over £6,000 via the JustGiving page and a donation from Santander of £3,000.00 bought our total to £9,606.30 - several local charities were supported, including Portsmouth Trussell Trust Food Bank at Kings Church Somerstown and The British Red Cross Portsmouth home from hospital service.

This year’s appeal

Donations this year will be going to Pompey in the Community local charity groups and The Trussell Trust Food Bank Portsmouth.

Now in its fifth year there are several ways you can get involved:

Physical Donations

We will be collecting for the Trussell Trust Food Bank Portsmouth and Pompey in the Community, both charities supporting local people in need.

Staff are encouraged to set up a donation box in their office so that items can be donated. Items that the charities are collecting are:

Christmas biscuits and chocolates

Toiletries

Gift sets



JustGiving

Although physical items are being accepted this year, staff can still donate to the Just Giving page. This enables charities to buy exactly what they need when they need it. For example gluten free food, vegetarian, halal or dairy free. How about trying one of these ideas with your team? If you’re in a workplace, you could donate the cost of takeaway coffees for a week. If you are working from home, maybe you could donate the cost of a few days’ travel or parking. Every pound donated helps.

If you would like a poster or further information for your office, school or club please get in touch with hayley.wheeler@port.ac.uk. Follow the Campaign on Facebook and Instagram where you can find more information!

This winter will be a tough time for many people living in the City especially now many find themselves using these services for the first time as a result of the pandemic. When we come together small gestures like this can make a real difference.

The Shaping Portsmouth Team

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.