Apprenticeship Bus to tour the city again in 2022

Published: 27th November 2021 12:15

Shaping Portsmouth and its partners are delighted to confirm that the Apprenticeship Bus will once again return to touring the City in 2022. As part of National Apprenticeship Week from 7 to 13 February the bus will visit the senior schools of Portsmouth with current Portsmouth apprentices onboard. National Apprenticeship Week aims to highlight the exceptional work being done by employers and apprentices across the country.

By introducing Year 9-11 students to current apprentices, we can give those attending a real insight into what life is like as a Portsmouth business apprentice. Each school visit lasts around one hour, and the students get the chance to hear what the overall Apprenticeship programme can offer. The real value is when the students can engage with the apprentices and discover what life is really like for them.

Lee Butler, Programme Lead, Shaping Portsmouth says "The Apprenticeship Bus can inspire the young people of Portsmouth to do the things that inspire them. First-hand experience with Apprentices is a wonderful opportunity to meet and learn from those who have followed this path to a successful career".

 

