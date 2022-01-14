Shaping Portsmouth welcomes new member of the team

Published: 14th January 2022 15:27

Shaping Portsmouth is starting the new year by welcoming a new member to their team, with Karolina Graham joining as volunteer Executive Assistant to theBoard of Directors.

Karolina also works at Gunwharf Quays, looking after finance, office management and hosting, whilst supporting the Centre Director, Centre Operations Manager, and the Operations Team.

Shaping CEO Stef Nienaltowski said "The Shaping Portsmouth voluntary Board of Directors commit many hours to help the organisation move ever forward in support of our vision.

"But for a Board to be productive and efficient it needs someone to guide it through the work and ensure all the important matters are dealt with. This vital role and I am delighted that Karolina Graham has been appointed to this role.

"I have worked with Karolina for the last few years in various projects and I am both excited and delighted to confirm her in the voluntary role.

I Welcome Karolina to the team and I know she will add significant value to the Board and the vital activities it carries out on behalf of Shaping."

Karolina adds "I could not be more thrilled to join the outstanding Shaping Portsmouth Team. I look forward to supporting the Board in delivering the vision of making Portsmouth the UK’s No 1 City."

