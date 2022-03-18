Free year-long licenses for the 'StaySafe Lone Worker' app for nightclubs and restaurants in the city as part of a new bid to help women feel safer

Shaping Portsmouth are working with Portsmouth City Council and Isle of Wight Council to offer free year-long licenses for the StaySafe Lone Worker app to nightclubs and restaurants in the city as part of a new bid to help women feel safer.

Over 300 licenses are available to women working in the hospitality sector in Portsmouth. The new app is able to track their movements and connect them to a call centre while walking home, amid a rise in sexual offences.

The user will be able to log when they leave work and then again when they reach home, with their whereabouts picked up by a Milton Keynes based control centre to ensure they reach their destination.

If they feel unsafe along the way, the user can tap to be connected to a call handler to speak to while they walk, and if the situation escalates the handler can then contact the police and give them accurate co-ordinates.

Sam McGrath, Stay Safe Project Leader, said, "Previously spending 22 years working in the hospitality and events industry, safety for all employees late at night is a priority. Having said that, it has not always been that easy to control, as the logistics can be too much to manage. I am thrilled to be introduced to the Stay Safe Lone Worker App.

"Shaping Portsmouth want to help overcome these challenges by supporting Portsmouth City Council and The Isle of Wight Council with the new ‘Stay Safe’ app pilot scheme.

It’s crucial everyone, including the 56% of women who make up the hospitality industry, feel safe, not only late at night. "

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, adds "This is really worth businesses getting involved in. Not only will it help women feel safer but it sends a message to any potential predators. If they think a woman has this as protection it could deter them from following her or doing something."

The free app offer is in place for the hospitality sector until March 2023 and will be funded by the government. We are hoping to also include shop workers in the trial.

If you would like to sign up your business to the StaySafe app offer, email contactus@shapingportsmouth.co.uk.

Ckick Here to read more news from Shaping Portsmouth