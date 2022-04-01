Shaping Portsmouth's Spring 2022 Update video

Published: 1st April 2022 14:20

"We at Shaping Portsmouth are pleased to present our Spring Update video, with a brief update from myself, followed by three of our 13 volunteer Programme Leads taking you on a short journey through their programme and activity."

"I always speak about the perfect triangle of success for Shaping: our Partners who financially support us, my staff who keep the operation running, and the volunteers who support our programmes with their missions. Without these three points of the triangle working as hard as they do, we would not be as successful as we are. We thank you all for this ongoing support.

"I hope you enjoy the video and the individual updates the three wonderful programme leaders will take you through."

Stef Nienaltowski

Chief Executive Officer

