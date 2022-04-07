HSDC T Level students lend their digital skills to The Monica Appeal

Published: 7th April 2022 15:10

This week, Shaping Portsmouth was joined by Chloe and Jack, both 2nd year T Level students at HSDC, for a week of ‘on-the-job' experience.

T Levels are new courses that follow GCSEs and are equivalent to 3 A levels. These 2-year courses, which launched in September 2020, have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that the content meets the needs of industry and prepares students for work, further training or study.

T Levels offer students a mixture of classroom learning and on-the-job experience during an industry placement of at least 315 hours. The student does not have to complete all 315 hours with the same employee - they can spread their time over their two years and can change employers too.

Chloe and Jack are currently completing a Digital T Level Course, which includes IT-based work placements out in the real world.

They have joined Shaping Portsmouth for the week to shadow the team and to support our Charity Support Board in building a database that will record the details of those that have volunteered their time to The Monica Appeal.

The Monica Appeal, started by Programme Lead Michael J. Thornton and named for his late mother, asks local businesses to offer their time and expertise at no cost to Portsmouth-based charitable organisations, allowing them to save on infrastructure costs and use their funds to extend the work they do for the causes they support instead.

Jack said, “We have been given a great opportunity to work for Shaping Portsmouth to create a database to help them find people who want to volunteer unpaid work, likely labour work to charities that need them.”

Chloe adds, “The work we are doing to help Shaping Portsmouth is what will allow them to find and calculate things such as who has volunteered, how much of their time are they giving, and how much have they given already. The work we have been doing in college with databases and creating projects allows us to have the skillset to create a database Shaping Portsmouth will be able to utilise.”

