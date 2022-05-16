Join the Shaping Portsmouth Cruise Passenger programme team
|Published: 16th May 2022 14:30
Shaping Portsmouth's Cruise Passenger programme is looking for volunteers to join and help support the team, led by Sarah Bell.
The two roles will support the programmes Meet & Greet events, where a team will be on-hand as passengers disembark from visiting cruise ships to greet them and provide local information.
Details of the volunteer roles are below.
Administrator & Logistics
▪ Setting up and event planning, ensuring that all Port and Shaping Portsmouth Health and Safety requirements are met and in place.
▪ Communicating with our volunteers to arrange their attendance and ensure they have appropriate clothing and are fully trained for the event.
▪ Liaise with the Cruise Passenger Programme lead and Port team throughout the event so that all volunteers follow the correct protocols and training for our Meet and Greet event ethos.
▪ Managing marketing collateral and communicating with attractions to ensure we have sufficient stocks.
▪ Communicate with Visit Portsmouth and our top attractions ahead of the events for any important attraction updates.
▪ Assigning and communicating with lead volunteers to ensure they are prepped and ready for the event.
▪ Organise the wash-up meetings and take the actions and distribute to the team.
On-Site Events Lead
▪ Could be up to two sessions on one day (AM setting up and PM closing).
▪ Liaise with Admin/logistics manager both prior and after event to communicate overview of the event.
▪ Set up the events – opening of building/arrange leaflets/display marketing banners/material.
▪ Liaise and follow instructions from Duty port manager on the day of the events.
▪ Support other volunteers on the day.
▪ Manage refreshments provided by the port on the day.
▪ Close down the event – put away any marketing material and closing of building.
▪ Attend and contribute to the wash-up meetings.
For more information and to apply, please email contactus@shapingportsmouth.co.uk. The closing date for applications is Thursday 26th May 2022.
