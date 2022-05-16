https://analytics.google.
Join the Shaping Portsmouth Cruise Passenger programme team

Published: 16th May 2022 14:30
Shaping Portsmouth's Cruise Passenger programme is looking for volunteers to join and help support the team, led by Sarah Bell.

 

 

The two roles will support the programmes Meet & Greet events, where a team will be on-hand as passengers disembark from visiting cruise ships to greet them and provide local information.

Details of the volunteer roles are below.
Administrator & Logistics

▪              Setting up and event planning, ensuring that all Port and Shaping Portsmouth Health and Safety requirements are met and in place.

▪              Communicating with our volunteers to arrange their attendance and ensure they have appropriate clothing and are fully trained for the event.

▪              Liaise with the Cruise Passenger Programme lead and Port team throughout the event so that all volunteers follow the correct protocols and training for our Meet and Greet event ethos.

▪              Managing marketing collateral and communicating with attractions to ensure we have sufficient stocks.

▪              Communicate with Visit Portsmouth and our top attractions ahead of the events for any important attraction updates.

▪              Assigning and communicating with lead volunteers to ensure they are prepped and ready for the event.

▪              Organise the wash-up meetings and take the actions and distribute to the team.

On-Site Events Lead

▪              Could be up to two sessions on one day (AM setting up and PM closing).

▪              Liaise with Admin/logistics manager both prior and after event to communicate overview of the event.

▪              Set up the events – opening of building/arrange leaflets/display marketing banners/material.

▪              Liaise and follow instructions from Duty port manager on the day of the events.

▪              Support other volunteers on the day.

▪              Manage refreshments provided by the port on the day.

▪              Close down the event – put away any marketing material and closing of building.

▪              Attend and contribute to the wash-up meetings.

For more information and to apply, please email contactus@shapingportsmouth.co.uk. The closing date for applications is Thursday 26th May 2022.

