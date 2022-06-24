Shaping Portsmouth welcomes a new Director to the Board

Published: 24th June 2022 14:20

Shaping Portsmouth is pleased to welcome Amba Tremain as a new member of our Board of Directors, taking on the role of Creative Director.

Amba Tremain is a singer/songwriter, lecturer, entrepreneur and photographer based in Portsmouth. Co-founder of The Urban Vocal Group, the largest free-to-access young persons music group, head of vocals and touring lecturer at WaterBear college of music in Brighton, director of The Musicians Network, a Hampshire-based consultancy service, photographer at AudioShot and now the manager and founder of Red a Space Studio and Creative Space based in Portsmouth. Amba gained an MA in music industry, innovation and enterprise and has been a freelance vocal coach since 2001. Amba has also made appearances on ITV’s This Is My Moment in 2001, scooping the first place prize, and more recently was a performer on BBC 1’s I Can See Your Voice.

Amba said: "Joining Shaping Portsmouth is a real honour, having been a supporter of Shaping and its ethos and mission statements since our youth organisation UVG were awarded the Cultural Partnership award in 2018. What I hope to bring to the role is passion, colour, and networking, and a chance to bring the creative sector back to the forefront alongside all the other fantastic work Shaping does for Business, Education and Community."

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, adds: "The importance of our City's Creative Sector cannot be understated as it generates so much value across the broadest sections of our industries and people. The emergence of the Portsmouth Creates organisation a few years ago meant that Shaping took a different approach to that set of industries and we became a support and partner to Tim and the team that runs that organisation.

"As they mature and grow it is an appropriate time for us to appoint a volunteer Non-Exec Director to join our Board and to be that link to both Portsmouth Creates and the major venues in the City. I am therefore delighted to welcome Amba Tremaine to this role. Her passion and commitment will be such a catalyst for change that this set of important industries will only benefit from this new leadership role that Amba will own.

"Amba, welcome to the team and I am looking forward to working with you as we create a wave of momentum for those that need our support and help."

