A promotion in the Shaping Portsmouth Team

Published: 22nd July 2022 11:45

Shaping Portsmouth is pleased to announce that Sam McGrath has been promoted to Director of Operations & Marketing within the organisation.

Sam's new role will include driving Shaping's programmes and projects across their Business, Education and Community Pillars with the CEO and ensuring they deliver against a set of objectives alongside their brilliantly supportive and talented Programme Leads and Board of Directors, account managing up to 40 of Shaping Portsmouth's partnerships and supporting their engagement across the organisation and our programmes, and line managing and supporting the marketing & events teams to deliver their departmental responsibilities.

Shaping Portsmouth CEO Stef Nienaltowski said: "I always wish to convey our sincere gratitude to those that sponsor our work, and those that volunteer to carry out the programmes that we run. Without these two vital sets of committed people and organisations, we cannot do what we do. So as we continue to grow thanks to the efforts of my wonderful staff, partners, and volunteers, we can continue to invest in the resources we need to become even more successful and add even more Social Value to those that support and benefit from our programmes.

"This announcement of Sam's new role in the organisation adds further to our commitment to serve, support, and make this City of ours a great place to invest, live, learn, work and visit. Sam has been with us for just under three years and I am delighted that she has taken up the role of Director of Operations & Marketing. These vital elements of the Shaping organisation that Sam is now responsible for are the key elements that we seek to deliver to the City, and in Sam, we have someone who shares my, and Shaping's passion to do so.

"Congratulations Sam on this well-deserved role and I know you are going to be such a successful part of our City as we go ever forward."

Sam adds, "This incredible journey at Shaping Portsmouth started 3 years ago. Our paths first crossed through Stef Nienaltowski opening his door to me with a warm welcome and mutual respect to collaborate on initiatives and partnerships together. The full team, including our partners, have a shared vision to support the positive change and transformation within Portsmouth, the city that we are all so passionate about. I am excited and focused for the future."

