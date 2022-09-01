South Western Railway Joins Shaping Portsmouth

Published: 1st September 2022 10:48

Shaping Portsmouth is pleased to announce that South Western Railway has joined them as their newest Patron.

South Western Railway operates over 1,500 services each weekday, employs more than 5,000 people and provides commuter inter-urban, regional and long-distance services to customers in SW London, the southern counties of England and the Isle of Wight.

As well as commuters and business travellers, SWR transports leisure travellers across the region, to many tourist and heritage sites, and the numerous major sporting and social events that take place along the route every year.

SWR provides easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities.

Amy Dickinson, Head of Sustainability at South Western Railways, said "We are so excited about joining Shaping Portsmouth as its values and vision reflect our own. We share their desire to bring people together and build them up to deliver great things. We are looking forward to collaborating with others to deliver on initiatives such as climate action, staying safe and offering apprenticeship programmes to give the people in Portsmouth a variety of career options"

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, adds "Amy Dickinson and the team from SWR are committed to playing their full part in our Partnership and I know that we will be able to deliver more activities and at a broader level because of their commitment to us and the city.

"The investment they have indicated in terms of support and people will enable us to go further than we can now and at a quicker pace. I am confident that we will build a lasting Partnership across a number of our current programmes.

"Welcome Amy and the team to Shaping and thank you for your commitment and confidence in us. "

