Shaping Portsmouth welcomes two new members of the Board of Directors

Published: 23rd September 2022 09:06

Shaping Portsmouth is pleased to announce two new members of their Board of Directors, Jane Lamer and Emily Howes.

Jane Lamer is taking over the role of Director for Business Programmes from Mark Pembleton, who retired earlier this year.

Jane Lamer is Head of Economic Development and Skills within the Regeneration Directorate of Portsmouth City Council. She originally joined the council in 2019 leading the skills and employment agenda for the local authority and running the extensive unemployment programmes to meet business needs.

Jane was the joint lead for our Employability and Skills programmes from 2019-2022 working particularly with skills partners to meet business needs. Partnership and collaboration are key drivers for her and she is keen to support the plans for the city turn in practical solutions and programmes that ensure sustainability for the businesses in and around Portsmouth.

Emily Howes has joined the Board as HR Advisor

CIPD qualified in both Training and generalist HR, Emily’s career has progressed through HR in the manufacturing and luxury retail sectors, before joining Griffon Hoverwork as Head of HR in 2011 and moving into Group Head of HR role in 2013. More recently, Emily has taken on the role of Group People Director driving the HR strategy across all Bland Group businesses. Within this role, Emily is responsible for maintaining and adhering to best HR practices across all Group Companies. Emily provides a wealth of experience within all aspects of HR including employment law, recruitment and selection, compensation and benefits as well as training and development.

Jane said "Over the last 3 years my work as joint lead on Employability & Skills with Shaping Portsmouth has been a source of real pride. It is an honour to take on a Directors role with this incredible organisation and I hope that I can continue to support the positive impact that Shaping has as an organisation on our businesses, residents and our community. It has been so difficult and continues to be such a difficult time for business and the role Shaping Portsmouth continues to take is so valuable. I will do my best to champion the needs of the city and support the amazing Board members, staff and our incredible volunteer team who achieve so much, and continue to strive to do more."

Stef Nienaltowski, Shaping Portsmouth CEO, adds "The joint announcement of Jane Lamer & Emily Howes as our new non-executive directors will further strengthen the volunteer Board that is such a positive support to the Shaping Portsmouth operation. Jane in her role will also be responsible for advising on our Business pillar programmes and Emily will be our HR non-exec as we seek to formalise a number of key processes in the legal entity.

"Both are passionate about helping the organisation grow and increase its value and contribution to the city. Both are significantly talented in their chosen fields, and I am so grateful that they have given their spare and precious time to help the work that we do.

"Welcome Jane & Emily and I know you are both going to be such a benefit to the Board, the operations, and the city as a whole in these roles. "

