Submit your Nominations for the Shaping Portsmouth Awards 2023

Published: 5th November 2022 11:48

Each year at their Annual Conference, Shaping Portsmouth seeks to recognise some of our great City's best and brightest through the Shaping Portsmouth Awards.

The theme of the 2023 Conference is Transforming Portsmouth Together, and we're looking to recognise those organisations across Business, Education, or Community, who have made an outstanding contribution to the City in this way. Whether it's a progressive approach to learning, the use of innovative technology, or changing lives through volunteering, if you know a person or organisation that has made some excellent contribution to the City, transforming lives, places, or ways of doing things, Shaping Portsmouth wants to hear from you!

Stuart Brown, Shaping Portsmouth's Head of Events, said: "Every year it is really heartening to see the full scope of what our City's businesses, schools, charities and community groups are doing for the betterment of the City. It's always a tough decision when the team has to choose a winner, when there are so many worthy organisations that deserve our recognition. I'm really looking forward to reading this year's nominations and seeing some of the great work that you all want us to consider."

Nominations can be submitted using the online form, which can be found here

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.