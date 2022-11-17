https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Shaping Portsmouth seeks local SME's to join Carbon Footprint initiative

Published: 17th November 2022 13:27
Shaping Portsmouth is looking for a number of organisations to take part in a Carbon reduction initiative.

This pilot is being run as part of our Business Climate Action Group, which is seeking to start arresting the carbon footprint created by the Portsmouth Business community.

They will work with you to guide you through a UK Government carbon calculator, alongside an expert in the field, to calculate your business's carbon footprint.

This calculator will show you the carbon tonnage your business produces each year, how that compares to other businesses in your industry and size. They will then follow up with a seminar, either online or in person, that will offer real advice as to how you can reduce your footprint.

The whole process will take a couple of hours of your time, and you will be helped by the Shaping team throughout. Where data is not readily available, they will work to get that for you if, for instance, you are a tenant in a shared office building.

If you are willing to help Shaping Portsmouth in this important project, please let them know at contactus@shapingportsmouth.co.uk.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies