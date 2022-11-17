Shaping Portsmouth seeks local SME's to join Carbon Footprint initiative

Published: 17th November 2022 13:27

Shaping Portsmouth is looking for a number of organisations to take part in a Carbon reduction initiative.

This pilot is being run as part of our Business Climate Action Group, which is seeking to start arresting the carbon footprint created by the Portsmouth Business community.

They will work with you to guide you through a UK Government carbon calculator, alongside an expert in the field, to calculate your business's carbon footprint.

This calculator will show you the carbon tonnage your business produces each year, how that compares to other businesses in your industry and size. They will then follow up with a seminar, either online or in person, that will offer real advice as to how you can reduce your footprint.

The whole process will take a couple of hours of your time, and you will be helped by the Shaping team throughout. Where data is not readily available, they will work to get that for you if, for instance, you are a tenant in a shared office building.

If you are willing to help Shaping Portsmouth in this important project, please let them know at contactus@shapingportsmouth.co.uk.

