Transform Portsmouth Together at the Shaping Portsmouth Conference

Shaping Portsmouth will be holding their annual conference at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday 27th January 2023.

The 2023 Shaping Portsmouth Conference carries the theme of their vision: Transforming Portsmouth Together, and the event will include a variety of speakers and updates from across the city. The central focus will be on the past, present, and future of what is happening to transform our city, how you can play a part, and what Shaping Portsmouth are doing to support their vision.

Speaking at the event will be Andrew Cullen, CEO of Portsmouth Football Club, and Hannah Prowse, CEO of The Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust, who will be talking about the regeneration plans for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson will also be back for a council update and a Q&A, along with the return of the Disability Confident panel, in which Chris Hillman of the Minstead Trust speaks to young people who are at different stages of their employment journey to find out how they can make a positive impact on your business.

Between speakers, Shaping Portsmouth CEO Stef Nienaltowski will be taking to the stage to lead sessions focussing on the organisation’s three core pillars: Business, Education, and Community. The ever-popular Networking time and exhibition will also be returning, as will the Shaping Portsmouth Awards, and the second presentation of the Armed Forces Covenant award.

Head of Events at Shaping Portsmouth, Stuart Brown, said: "With such an exciting line-up, it's great to be bringing our annual conference back to the Guildhall. We've seen the Conference grow year on year and become a staple of the City's events calendar."

CEO Stef Nienaltowski adds, "The 2023 Shaping Portsmouth conference has generated a great deal of interest and we are delighted that the take up is once again significant. This coming year in particular we would like to get as many new businesses as possible to attend to see for themselves the work we do but to also meet and network with other businesses from the city.