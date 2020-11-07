Portsmouth

November 2020 The (Not So) Unusual Case of the Transformation of Castle Rd Author: Peter Hopkinson Published: 7th November 2020 16:32 Castle Road in Southsea is one of Portsmouth’s hidden gems, it’s quirkiness and charm shaped in part by the contrasting style of houses, buildings and shops that you will see when walking along it, but more so by its residents and traders. It is topped and tailed by two blue plaques, linked pleasingly, (at least to me as an avid reader of detective novels) by their association to fictional detectives. At the north end, as you start your walk from Elm Grove, the first marks the place where Sir Arthur Conan Doyle penned his first Sherlock Holmes mysteries. At its southern end, above The Mayfair Chinese Restaurant is the second blue plaque, marking the birthplace of the comedian and actor Peter Sellars, most famous for his portrayal of the hapless Inspector Clouseau. I walk along this road most days as I take our appropriately named Cockapoo, Sherlock, for his daily exercise on the Common, and have always been struck by its constant evolution, its everchanging façade and the diversity of what it has to offer. Its latest incarnation is in response partly to Covid and partly to its much anticipated pedestrianisation, albeit still temporary. Fascinated by what impact this combination of factors has had on the present status of Castle Rd and how they might shape its future, I decided to do a little detective work myself and spent time chatting with some of its traders. “It’s an inward investment and as a neighbourhood it allows us all to connect as well, it becomes a community project.” My first port of call was to Pete Codling’s art studio, which resides behind the stunning Victorian tiled frontage of a former public house. As I enter, Pete is busy working on a private commission and is thankful to be drawn away temporarily from the painstaking task of drawing thousands of individual fish. Pete is also artist in residence at the Dockyard, working on an exciting project that will bring together the portraits and stories of Portsmouth residents. He has agreed to speak with me however, wearing his Acting Chair of the Castle Rd South Neighbours and Traders Association hat, about the recent pedestrianisation. “It’s a new organisation,” he explains, “set up a couple of months ago to deal with what was happening at this end of the road. We also have the Castle Rd Residents Association, which covers a much broader area and was felt to be too big to be dealing with the specific issues here. I was also already the Chair of the Castle Rd Traders Association, which represents all the businesses in the street, but as more issues arose it became too much for this smaller group. The idea was to create something a bit more vibrant, a bit more dynamic and to get it constituted as a proper organisation - either as a community interest group or a charity, which could then apply for funds to get things done like restoration projects or campaigns.” It was at this point that Pete reminds me of another celebratory plaque on Castle Rd, lauding its award of being the best dressed street in Portsmouth in 1977. He is quick to point out however, that this was for its flower arrangements and not for the sartorial elegance of its residents and shop owners. It transpires that it was about this time when the idea of pedestrianising the street was first mooted, 43 years later therefore it’s not too surprising that Pete is quite pragmatic about the timing of the Council’s implementation and its temporary nature, which started with social distancing measures for the streets bars and eateries. “We have one of the busiest school crossings in Portsmouth with High School pupils crossing every 45 minutes, with no actual crossing. There’s an air pollution problem which has to be sorted and traffic issues; combined with social distancing, traffic calming measures and the fact that we’ve talking about this since the 1970’s, made this something long awaited for many of us. “The Council had some money from the government but were working with a limited workforce, many of them working from home under lockdown. Understandably pedestrianisation didn’t actually happen until 9th September, by which time lockdown was over and we already had cars and lorries back hacking down the road. During lockdown, people had got used to walking in the road and those that were in cars were being quite chilled and driving slowly. There was also a different scheme using red barriers outside pubs and restaurants for social distancing, which made things a bit chaotic as the rest of the street was open to traffic; it looked a bit like road works which put some people off. “It’s a shame that it has to go through this temporary phase,” Pete continued, “but we can’t do anything about that until a decent amount of feedback is collected before a second tranche of funding becomes available. We can then put in some bigger planters, which looks likely, but a permanent closure and relandscaping so its properly pedestrianised would probably be a few years off.” Pete’s frustrations however were soon put to one side as the artist talked passionately about what the space could become, and how a collective approach could contribute to the evolution of Castle Rd. “On the bright side, they (the Council) have commissioned me as an artist to oversee the installation of the planters, which allows them to access different funding, meaning that we can get more ownership from the other traders to adopt them. We’ve been talking to Artypotz for example about using their unused crockery and pots to create a mosaic or Revive Interiors using their furniture as an inspiration. It’s about resonating with the ‘buy local’ approach and reinvesting the money available into local businesses rather than ordering planters from a catalogue where the business might be in a different part of the country. “It’s an inward investment and as a neighbourhood it allows us all to connect as well, it becomes a community project. People then have a greater pride in it so they will keep it litter free, if anything gets damaged it will get repaired quickly; it looks after itself in a sense.” Over recent years, Castle Rd has become a hive of activity, creativity, and collaboration through its ever-growing and very popular street events such as Record Store Day or the annual Christmas Market. This has provided opportunities for other local traders to have stalls, for local bands to play, and for the resident traders to promote themselves to different audiences. Pedestrianisation will offer more scope for this type of activity and Pete is keen for this to be part of Castle Rd’s future: “You could have guest stalls that complement the other business already here - for example, we don't have a fruit and veg shop so there could be a produce stall, and then at bigger events like the Christmas Fayre you'd have a mix of antiques, arts and vintage. I think by using the street in that way is the clear way forward. “The continental feel we were all asking for 20-30 years ago is now happening and it works well in smaller streets like this. Unfortunately, COVID has disrupted that and for a while people went back to shopping more online and that's why Council initiatives like ‘buy local, eat local, shop local’ are essential.” “Who would have thought shower curtains could be so useful?” Across the road from Pete’s Atelier Studio is the creative hub of Artypotz, another of Castle Rd’s businesses that started off small and has grown over time, a magnet for creatives of all ages. I was keen to find out how owners Matt and Penny Hemsley had used their own creative talents to respond to social distancing measures, especially as their business has thrived on groups of children and adults working in close proximity. “Who would have thought shower curtains could be so useful?” laughs Matt, referring to the rows of shower curtains hanging from the studio roof to provide safe spaces for their customers to work in. “We used to have 10 tables in here and it's actually helped with the atmosphere, because it could get very busy, and as a mindful activity of painting and being creative, we've had a lot of comments that this has helped people relax and feel a lot calmer. From our point of view, working here, it's also aided that. “We're lucky in a way that what we offer has enabled us to explore new avenues; we have a lower capacity for people coming in and painting so we've introduced a take home kit scheme and we're seeing so many amazing things coming back because people have had the time to really go to town on it. And I'm sure for mental wellbeing it’s got to be a good thing.” This agility in responding to the many challenges of Covid is typical of so many businesses and sole traders across the City, many of whom have struggled and sadly for some have had to cease trading. “In terms of pure volume, we're not taking the 10 tables we used to before lockdown. When we reopened in July there was reticence initially with people coming back out into the community, and it did take probably a month for us to snowball back up again. We're now coming up to half term and then the Christmas season, so the bookings for the next two weeks are full again. It is what it is, and we'll see where it takes us. “Lockdown has allowed us to take a step back and Penny - the creative one – has the space to ask herself 'what would I like to do?' and come up with new ideas. We've done a lot of making and creating of jewellery and similar things, and we've had a noticeable rise in sales from the window of things that we've made and painted.” Matt is also excited about the pedestrianisation programme; the positive impact it will have on traffic issues and the opportunities it will bring to Artypotz and his fellow traders: “In terms of traffic - in the summer months with parking right outside, cars would sit idling and you'd get petrol fumes coming into the shop. There'd been a couple of accidents too; the speed in the back streets of Portsmouth can be an issue. They did discuss at one time making it a one-way street, but I always believed that would make people speed up. “The potential of the difference it will make is fantastic, the vibe of the street is only going to be enhanced.” He enthuses, “I think it's a good time to do it because it can bed in over the winter and then come spring, we can look at beautifying it. I know between Pete (Codling) with his artistic abilities, and Penny with hers, we can come up with some really good ideas. He and Penny are discussing a Gaudi-esque mosaic piece with all the unclaimed pottery we've accumulated over the years!” “…let's take the bull by the horns and get on and do it.” The prospect of a space with Gaudi inspired art and creatively designed planters is a mouth-watering one, and it is easy to envisage a Castle Rd of the future that becomes a venue in its own right. It has the potential to become a place for people to shop, create, socialise, and also to enjoy a leisurely drink and a bite to eat at one of the eateries that ply their trade there. One such outlet is Delaney’s Sandwich bar, a popular place to have a light bite, a coffee, or a takeaway. I spoke with owner Belinda Delaney who was justly proud of the milestone 15th birthday Delaney’s celebrated in April, and she told me about exciting plans for their future, prompted in part by Covid and the pedestrianisation plans. “I was bit apprehensive at first with the road closure, we are a takeaway as well as a café, and we have lots of people nipping through from work and pulling up and parking outside. We’ve lost that element of business really and I am sure along with the paper shop, they will have lost that element too. “But I think on the whole it could work very well. Because of Covid it's all been done a little topsy turvy, and there are a couple of things that need ironing out, but I hope with time it’ll work as it has potential to be really quite good. Now we've got rid of the orange barriers and have the planters it looks better but it still feels temporary; once we know it's going to be permanent we can make it look really nice and inviting for everybody.” Belinda fully appreciates the unique location of Castle Rd as a busy thoroughfare and is looking forward to the prospect of people spending more time there, prompting ambitious plans for Delaney’s: “It's always been a busy street- especially at weekends with people walking down on a nice day to the common and seafront - but people never really hung around in the street. Since Covid, lots of people have rediscovered the road. “We've always had the outside seating there. I've got a licence now to take the seating to the edge of the pavement as people can now safely walk around. I'm hoping we can put a canopy outside and put some heaters under there, so even if it's raining people can sit outside, helping with social distancing and making it a really nice space. If in the future they do close the road permanently and they cobble it or whatever they might do to it, I'm sure we can then go out further into the street and really expand the outside space.” The pattern emerging very clearly as I speak to the traders of Castle Rd is one of adaptability and agility in response to external factors, and Belinda is taking bold and exciting steps to ensure that Delaney’s future is secure in the face of these challenges. “We're actually closing a week tomorrow for refurbishment, which has been driven by the road closure. I'm trying to think of a different way to evolve the business - we're going to become more of a cafe-bar, so you can come in and eat lunch and have a glass of wine. I thought, let's take the bull by the horns and get on and do it. “We'll be launching a new menu which will be quite exciting and maybe a different way of doing things, working with more local traders, opening a little bit later. We will retain the takeaway element and we don't want to become a bar, but we do want to be a nice place with a little bit of everything.” “…It's the sort of street you might find in Bristol or Brighton; cool little businesses open and there's a real vibe.” Part of Castle Rd’s charm is that it does have ‘a little bit of everything’, from the inspirational Pie and Vinyl to a bespoke wedding dress maker, from a convenience store to two wonderfully curious antique shops. It also offers opportunities to indulge in beauty treatments and hairdressing, which led me to the fascinating interior of the Barbership and its equally fascinating owner Tony Wood, who is not only a resident and a trader but also the owner of the iconic Clock Tower building, synonymous with the road and the area. “I own the Barbership here in Southsea and the Barbership brand. We also have one in Gosport and we had one in Chichester, unfortunately that one is closing down, it’s a victim of Covid.” Tony explains, “This one is now 5 years old; it started in the Clock Tower and grew from there.” Tony is perhaps more well known as being the former owner of the award-winning Tony Wood Hair salon: “I set up Tony Wood hairdressing in 1990 in what is now the bridal shop next to Pete Codling. I ran that for 30 years, moved it into the clock tower, and then last year decided to walk away from the salon and my manager took over from me.” This has allowed Tony to focus more on the Barbership and to get hands on with the impressive restoration of the Clock Tower. I asked him what impact coronavirus had had on his growing business and his views on the proliferation of barbershops that are opening on every high street across the City. Unsurprisingly, his answers echo those of the others I’ve spoken with and their unwavering positivity in the face of adversity. “The Barbership grew and moved into these premises and was really growing as a brand. We've got an amazing team here, but like most brands at the moment we’re keeping things a little bit tight, doing what we do really well, looking after the clients, and further expansion may or may not come further down the line. “We used to cut hair all-round the building but now we do that in one controlled space and that's freed us up a much bigger waiting area. The partial closure of the street by the Council to help bars stay open and to help with social dancing measures was good, as we managed to have a reception area on the street, it was fantastic. “We pride ourselves here as we always adapt and change constantly, if you walk in here in a few months’ time it won’t look like this. It’s an evolving space and people bring things in; this came in 2 weeks ago; it was an unwanted sofa and its evolved into a piece of art!” The piece of art that Tony refers to is a formerly white sofa that customers have transformed by adding their own drawings, doodles and text using fabric pens, and is a story in itself. “We've been really hot on PPE, we have an appointment system now-no walk ins. It takes about half an hour to do a cut but the appointment is for 45 minutes so we can do a complete clean down. We've got a strong brand which means that we've also been able to produce our own masks and hand sanitiser. “There are lots of barbershops in the city, it’s grown as a trend over the last 10 years out of a fashion for short, faded haircuts and shaped beards. The trend’s now fading itself, like flares in the 70's it hit its time. I think Covid has also helped cut it short as those who were previously keeping their beard tailored every 2 weeks couldn't; so either grew their beard or shaved it off.” Tony’s commitment to his customers is both obvious and impressive - his bespoke barbershop not just a place for busy scissors, but also one that produces its own range of vegan gents’ grooming products and has a membership programme for his loyal and growing clientele. This commitment has served him well during lockdown as many of the Barbership’s members continued to pay their subscription. His commitment and investment to the growth of Castle Rd is also notable and he is very much looking forward to what the future holds. “I'm all for it (the pedestrianisation), I think it's fantastic and I think it should have been done when they first talked about it 40 years ago! I Started working down here in ‘88 and I realised what a unique little street it is; It's the sort of street you might find in Bristol or Brighton; cool little businesses open and there's a real vibe. “People get together and do things like street markets, and there's talk of them happening again, we've talked about bringing in a vegetable stall in on a Saturday. Pete Codling is also trying to get involved in doing some permanent street furniture. As far as I understand it, if we can make it work, we can design a scheme for the street that would work permanently. My view is that it's really positive.” Tony has had a significant impact on the most recent evolution of Castle Rd, epitomised by the recent renovation of the Clock Tower; a stunning mock Tudor building originally completed in 1903. “I've spent 6 months personally renovating it,” Tony explains, his passion for the place clearly evident. “I've learned loads of new skills, I've basically been a labourer for all the different highly skilled tradespeople we've had; the stone work, the zinc roofing. We had 4 stained glass windows missing so I put myself on a course and from that I learned how to make stained glass and replaced the 4 windows. The clock is hopefully working now, I keep checking it but it’s the closest it’s been to the correct time for 10 years!” The renovation is just one of the clues that have helped me, during my investigation, understand why Castle Rd is such a special place. The renovation is just one of the clues that have helped me, during my investigation, understand why Castle Rd is such a special place. It symbolises the resilience, creativity and agility of its traders, as well as their ability to respond and adapt to the challenges they face, which have intensified during this period of pandemic and lockdown. As I write, we have just entered into the second lockdown and I worry about the further impact this will have on businesses across the City, but having met with Pete, Matt, Belinda and Tony I am confident that they will emerge stronger, their transfrmation a positive and exciting one. They have already shown their desire to embrace the new and unexpected opportunities that have arisen, and that they, along with Portsmouth's thousands of business owners and traders have clearly adopted the Clock Tower's Latin Motto: 'Ne Cede Malis Sed Contra' translated to 'Yield not to misfortunes but on the contrary meet them with fortitude' 