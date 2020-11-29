Portsmouth

>

Sunday Supplement

>

November 2020 Finding Their Audience: what does the future hold for Portsmouth’s Theatres? Author: Peter Hopkinson Published: 29th November 2020 08:54 'Thanking Mr Vincent Crummles for his obliging offer, Nicholas jumped out, and, giving Smike his arm, accompanied the manager up High Street on their way to the theatre; feeling nervous and uncomfortable enough at the prospect of an immediate introduction to a scene so new to him.’ (An extract from 'Nicholas Nickleby' by Charles Dickens, 1839) The theatre referred to in this extract from Dickens’ Nicholas Nickleby is Portsmouth’s Theatre Royal, originally built in 1761. It was a popular music hall but by all accounts, an unassuming and unattractive building, described in The Chronicles of Portsmouth as a ‘plain building, without the least trace of architectural ornament and not very appropriate for the purpose of theatrical entertainment’. It was closed in 1854 and demolished to make way for the building of Cambridge Barracks, the site now home to The Portsmouth Grammar School. It was in my former role as Head of the Junior School at PGS that I first become aware of the fact that where the main school arches now stand and which welcome hundreds of pupils and teachers every day is where the entrance to the theatre would have been, welcoming Pompey residents and no doubt many of its naval population. Theatrical productions at the time would have been quite raucous, bawdy yet lavish affairs, a far cry from the mainly hushed auditoriums that we are used to now. The theatre would have also welcomed Dickens himself who would undoubtedly have returned to his city of birth to visit the theatre in order to carry out research for his much-loved novel. Theatre during the 18th and 19th centuries was the main form of entertainment for all classes of society, and it wasn’t until the 20th century that cinema, radio, TV and the now myriad of personal entertainment platforms that theatre going became less popular. However, live theatre still holds a significant place in our menu of modern entertainment and Portsmouth is blessed to have a number of theatres and performance spaces for its residents to enjoy the thrill of live entertainment. The success and ultimate survival of theatres does of course rely on their doors being open and on the general public buying tickets. So, what has been the impact when theatres have been unable to welcome audiences, or have at least had to restrict the number attending? And what does the future hold as society adapts to an increasingly digital society; how will the relationship between the theatres and their audiences change, and how then will our theatres find their future audience? I spoke recently to three key figures from the Portsmouth Theatre world, who gave a fascinating insight into what the challenges have been in a locked-down world, and how they are looking forward to re-engaging with their audiences in both the traditional sense and in new and exciting ways. … / “It’s very important for the kids to keep their routine. … to have that stability of routine is something that I'm very passionate about.”/ Amy Harrison’s role at The Groundlings Theatre, like many theatre roles, is multi-faceted: “My official role is Administration and Production Coordinator. It's a case of checking the admin whether it's answering emails or booking tickets and looking after the admin for the drama school side of things as well; and also, our costume hire. I also work on the educational side of things, work with our volunteers, and I’m also the singing teacher here. When it comes to productions I co-produce and direct.” Amy also adds that she is involved with the Theatre’s social media and in finding different ways of engaging with the community. She joined Groundlings in October 2019 as an admin assistant, prior to it changing from being a limited company to being run by the Groundlings Theatre Trust. This change had an impact not just on the increased scope of Amy’s role, but on the future of the theatre itself. In contrast to the original Portsmouth Theatre Royal, it stared life as a school, built in 1784 in one of the city’s impressive Georgian buildings. The school eventually closed in 1962 but it wasn’t until 2010 that former owner Richard Stride bought the burnt-out site, fully restoring it and opening it as a theatre. The first and very significant challenge for the Trust, consisting of 5 members and Groundling’s small team of employees, was March’s lockdown. “It had a huge impact,” explains Amy, “because that was the time when it was transferring from a limited company to a trust; they officially did the charity takeover on the fourth of April so was the worst time to sort out all the paperwork virtually, it just made it a lot harder than it would have been. On top of that, because we were a newly founded charity there was a lot of Coronavirus support funding that we weren't able to go for, so that really stumped us.” Although unable to benefit from some funding streams, Groundlings was successful in securing a grant from the National Lottery. This enabled Amy and her colleagues to come out of the first lockdown with a renewed sense of purpose. “The first thing that we were able to do after lockdown was getting ourselves set up and sorted in preparation for our Christmas show. We also got our drama school running and I was back in the theatre. It was just very full steam ahead, getting everything prepared for our Christmas show too.” I spoke with Amy at the start of the second lockdown, so was interested to find out how this further challenge had impacted on the preparations for their Christmas production (Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol) the mainstay for so many theatres, generating as it does a significant proportion of annual income. It was unsurprising that her response reflected the nation’s move to online solutions. “We're determined we're putting it on, so we just got our rehearsals online,” Amy states with clear determination, reflecting the spirit of defiance that so many have shown during these hard times. She is also quick to point out that Groundlings are very much a community theatre and moved swiftly to ensure their younger members were also supported by moving their drama school online. “It’s very important for the kids to keep their routine. I know that they're in school, but I feel like mental health is such a big issue nowadays, and to have that stability of routine is something that I'm very passionate about.” So ‘A Christmas Carol’ will go ahead, under Tier 2 restrictions of course, something Groundlings is uniquely placed to cope with as Amy explains. “We're quite lucky as our set-up is cabaret style, so it's very versatile anyway. We usually have a 146-person capacity which will now be reduced to around 46. It’s an obstacle but we've used it to our advantage by trying to make it semi-immersive for the audience. As they enter the theatre, the play will begin for them, and they're immersed into its world.” Groundlings is clearly a theatre that looks forward, and Amy is excited by developing stronger links within the Portsmouth community. It has a successful education programme where schools visit to enrich their topic work or shows are taken out the schools. “I feel like there are definitely ways to expand. We're very community based and we're very close with our community. And that's a real key point for us. We also want to support our local businesses and communities where we can, like buying our drinks from local distilleries. We're very aware of how much of a struggle it is especially as the second lockdown is really going to affect so many local businesses.” … /“We began to think about how we could work with them, how we could take the theatre out to some of their venues or bring them into some of our venues.”/ When the old Portsmouth Theatre Royal was demolished, a new one took its place; the New Theatre Royal became a theatre in 1856, in the building that was known as Landport Hall. Since that time, it has undergone two rebuilds, in 1884 and 1900, and reopened in its current manifestation in 2015 following a £4.7m refurbishment project. I talked to Simon Eden, Chair of Trustees, to ask him about how they have coped with the challenge of having to close their doors and how this shutdown might have changed their plans for the future. Simon explained that in spite of the impressive refurbishment, which created modern dressing rooms and a studio space, they struggled at times to keep their head above water. He and his board were acutely aware therefore of the need to find a clear identity and space for the theatre. “It's a particularly interesting challenge, because we're a theatre operating alongside the Kings and Groundlings, and you've also got the Guildhall which has an overlapping programme. So, there’s competition in the best possible way, and we were beginning to think where do we fit within the City? What's our offer, which is complimentary to the others?” This was around Christmas 2019, and just as ideas and plans were beginning to take shape, Covid hit, which presented an unexpected and significant challenge. “We had actually been doing reasonably well with advance ticket sales, but almost overnight this turned into debt and an obligation to repay ticket holders. We had quite a challenge to work through in how to just keep the theatre afloat. “The secondary challenge was how we were going to build our way out of COVID. It's particularly important that we provide a good range of Performing Arts in a city that perhaps doesn't have the same theatre and tradition of other cities.” Simon is keen to downplay COVID-19 as an opportunity, but is encouraged that he and his team have used the time effectively to find different ways of securing the Theatre’s finances for the future, and to give considered thought to what they can offer the people of Portsmouth. “The first thing we were thinking about is how we could work more closely with our local communities, and how we could make theatre relevant to them. Just before Christmas last year, Steven Baily (Director of Culture and Leisure at PCC) took myself and then chief executive on a walking tour of the Charles Dickens Ward. We met various people who run a really good mixture of community centres and community led organisations. We began to think about how we could work with them, how we could take the theatre out to some of their venues or bring them into some of our venues. We’re also exploring ways of working more closely with the University, potentially providing Performing Arts undergraduates with access to our performance space.” As well as a conscious decision to redefine their relationship with the local community, Simon explains there is also a clear intention to recruit new trustees to the board who have strong community connections and can bring different perspectives to the team and share his hands-on approach. However, these aspirations for the future and somewhat tempered by the current situation and the immediacy of the need for survival. With an expected return to a full programme scheduled for September 2021, there is still work to be done to ensure that can happen. I asked Simon about the recent crowdfunding campaign, which raised over £15,000 of welcome funding. “It went really well, there are so many demands on people's money at the moment and people also feel quite nervous about making commitments when they're not quite sure what tomorrow holds. I think we got a generous sum, and we are happy with that as it will help keep us on the road.” … /“When you are such a significant and important part of local culture, you’ve got a responsibility to the community and we’re very conscious of that.”/ Keeping on the road is also the main focus for the Kings Theatre, which like the New Theatre Royal, was designed by the architect Frank Matcham, opening its doors for the first time in 1907. Situated on Albert Rd, it seats 1600 people and is famous amongst other things for being the setting of the Pinball Wizard sequence in Ken Russell’s film version of Tommy. Like its city neighbours at The Groundlings and New Theatre Royal, the Kings has faced significant challenges in the past having been threatened with closure but has managed to survive and has benefitted from extensive restoration. Run by the Kings Theatre Trust, it is led by ‘voluntary’ CEO, Paul Woolf. “I've been the volunteer CEO now for about three years and I'm pleased to say that we turned the theatre around completely. It's now seen as a significant venue locally and nationally. We've been highly successful.” Part of that success has been a reimagining of what the Kings theatre should offer to its community, as Paul explains, “When you are such a significant and important part of local culture, you’ve got a responsibility to the community and we’re very conscious of that. We've looked over the last three years to build a much more significant and varied programme that is looking to appeal to a wider audience in Portsmouth. We now have a division called Connect, which reaches out into the community. We think there's a lot more we can do, and it can be tough reaching a diverse audience, it's not a simple thing to do.” The desire to bring about positive change was certainly put to the test by the pandemic but Paul was proud of his team’s response in the face of adversity. “We said, okay, so now what do we do? Then we went through the whole process of sitting down as a team. We had a closing committee that helped us manage that process really well, we worked hard, but always with an eye to opening as soon as we were allowed. That's always been our position; we will open as soon as we can.” Once more, the desire to be positive and to look forward was matched by the very real danger of financial hardship and a prolonged period with little or no income. Thankfully for the Kings, their previous business strategy had left them with healthy cash reserves, and combined with a government grant, this allayed at least some of the financial uncertainty. Covid-19 did however impact on plans for an exciting building development, plans that will now be revisited when society returns to a new normal. Lockdown has also presented new learning for the Kings as it looks to the future with optimism and a greater sense of ownership over its destiny; taking the decision to produce more of its own shows, including the Pompey Pantomime, and to venture into the arena of streaming. “I think the learning for us has been around us being a traditional receiving house, which means you're entirely dependent on third parties. We weren't producing our own panto until COVID started and now we are. So hopefully our profits will increase because we're not giving it away to another producer. That's been a big shift in our strategy, we are going to move to being a producing house. The other piece of learning, which we hadn't really cottoned onto before is streaming. We are streaming the Panto this year into schools and care homes, which we hope will be received well.” The show must go on is an often used phrase in Theatreland, and one that is epitomised by Paul and his team as the Pompey Panto Dick Whittington will be performed at the Kings this year - albeit to reduced audiences and with the distinct prospect of making little difference to the coffers. … It would be hard to imagine Portsmouth without the Groundlings, the New Theatre Royal and the King’s Theatre, providing as they do that very unique live performance experience, and in buildings that are part of the fabric and history of the city. I have enjoyed performances at all three, from Hamlet to John Cooper Clarke, The Producers to Gangster Granny, and am very much looking forward to doing so in the future. I have also experienced, in my role in in education, the very positive contribution all three make to the education of our youngsters, providing opportunities for them to tread the boards and to learn the intricacies of how a performance is produced. I am also looking forward to seeing how each evolves post Covid, and to how they re-establish their relationship with their audiences. Amy, Simon, and Paul each spoke with great passion and positivity about the future and I am sure the next act will be a thoroughly enthralling and entertaining one. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.