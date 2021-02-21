Tales From the City: Lulu Whitmore

Published: 11th April 2021 11:32

In April's first instalment of Tales From the City, we were joined by Lulu Whitmore - founder of Love Southsea. The local lifestyle brand have been pioneers of the city's independent spirit since 2008, hosting regular markets on Palmerston Road - which are set to make their post-Covid return on the 17th April.

Ahead of the market's return, and following a very different year for the city as a whole, I was excited to hear from Lulu about how Love Southsea came to exist, and how it has adapted alongside the changing face of the city over the last thirteen years.

"I'm from Portsmouth originally," Lulu told me, "and before I started Love Southsea, I was working in property as an estate agent. I did lots of work around the country, and at one point was working with Harry Redknapp.

"However, obviously back in 2008 the market crashed and I ended up moving back into rented property in Southsea, and looking for something new to work on. I had just had my third child, and felt like I needed to be more self-employed and away from the office.

"All my mates were in the process of shutting their shops down, and it really made me think that we needed to focus solely on Portsmouth, and supporting local businesses to save them from closure. From there, I created Love Southsea to encourage people to love their area and all that's going on, and to support everybody doing what they were doing to get through the recession."

Since 2008, Lulu has worked on building up the Love Southsea brand as a collective - a way to bring together local traders & individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds. Most prominently, the monthly Love Southsea Markets have acted as a common ground for businesses across the city to come together; a platform for growth and creativity.

"From day one, I was lucky to have the support of Express FM," Lulu told me, after asking her about the origins of the now iconic markets. "We launched a Support Local Campaign, all about keeping the pound in Pompey. That's been my mantra all the way through; the whole point of Love Southsea is to support anyone to get from the kitchen table, to the market stand, and eventually to a shop."

As their website states, Love Southsea markets are designed to be a "springboard for future growth...showcasing the creative talents of Portsmouth." From craft-makers to local food & drink merchants, the market has only continued to grow and allow more local businesses to showcase their wares.

"I've designed them so they're perfect for local businesses. Traders can pay £40 to come and trade for the day, and can pick and choose which days, rather than having to commit to them all. As it's become more difficult for shops to stay open over the last year, it's a great and accessible opportunity for businesses of all kinds to continue to operate."

Whilst they were able to make a brief return at the tail-end of 2020, the pandemic & consequent social distancing measures have meant that the Love Southsea markets had to be put on pause. Unphased by the changes, Lulu has been working behind the scenes throughout the last year to ensure that their return is bigger and better than before - for traders & customers alike.

Saturday 17th April marks the return of Love Southsea Markets to Palmerston Road for the first time since the lockdown - hopefully uninterrupted by any further restrictions.

"I'm so excited," Lulu enthused, "it's going to feel a bit like a party! We've added an extra day per month, as we can't have as many stalls on the street per day as before due to social distancing. The council have been really supportive of this, as they're wanting to do everything they can to keep everyone attending safe.

"For the first weekend in May, we've teamed up with Beats & Swing, the Coastguard Studio, and the Gin Emporium. We're going to have trucks selling all sorts of drinks & food, and hopefully loads of people will be able to come down and enjoy the weekend. It'll all be safe and socially distanced, but because it's outside, it won't feel so claustrophobic."

As well as a return to the normalcy we had for a while last summer, the market commemorates the creative & community spirit that has been nurtured throughout the last year. For many, time away from the workplace meant experimenting with new hobbies that became a source of income, and for others it meant finding out new ways of using digital platforms to create and communicate.

"Over the lockdown, things weren't actually that different for me," Lulu told me, after I asked her how she's adapted to the changes of the last year. "I've always worked from home anyway, so the only thing that's really changed is that I haven't been going to any events or openings - it's all been digital.

"I've always been online, and I love the power of social media sites like Instagram, you can reach out to so many people. I've developed my online shop and launched some new products, and it's really taken off. Social media is so strong at the moment, and I've loved making the most of it.

"Whilst I wasn't able to help out local businesses in person with the markets, I did a lot of interviewing via my Instagram. A lot of people have gotten used to being on zoom the past year, so they're more open to doing interviews on live - from colleges, to new businesses; doing a couple of those a week was really great."

Lulu's work - both via social media and with the markets - shows that the community of Portsmouth & Southsea is alive and well, and set to make an exciting return on the 17th April.

For more information on the Love Southsea markets - including dates for the upcoming year as well as information for traders, visit the website here. To keep up to date with Lulu, you can find her on Instagram.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.