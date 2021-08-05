Tales From the City: Jo Bushnell - Aspex Portsmouth

Author: Peter Hopkinson Published: 5th August 2021 12:58

Aspex Portsmouth: Art, Artists, Community



Aspex Portsmouth celebrates its 40th birthday this year prompting both a time of reflection on just how far the art gallery has come since it was established in 1981, as well as what happens next for this dynamic team, led by Director, Jo Bushnell, and how it continues to lead the way in supporting established, emerging and the next generation of artists.

Plans for the 40th celebration were of course severely disrupted by Covid but like so many local organisations and businesses, Aspex Portsmouth has remained determined to evolve and emerge even stronger from the very serious threat the pandemic posed, esepcially to those inlvoved in the art.

Jo has been at the helm at Aspex Portsmouth for almost 22 years and it is clear from spending time with her that she is as determined and passionate as ever to maintain the gallery's reputation and to steer it through its next phase of growth and development. Undaunted by the combined challenge of emerging from lockdown and the 40th anniversary celebrations, Jo chose a highly original and in itself challenging exhibition to mark its reopening to the public, in the form of the visually stunning ‘In Search of Chemoza,' an immersive, non-linear video presentation by the collaborative duo of Paul Smith and Vicky Isley, better known as boredomresearch.

"It was never going to be an easy exhibition and it wasn't fantastically easy to decide to launch our 40th anniversary programme with that," explains Jo,

"But it is absolutely what we wanted to do, to be reflective in our 40th year, inviting artists back to the gallery who we've supported before, as we're interested in working with artists at the start of their career but also at critical points in that process, giving them an opportunity, a big opportunity, to really push their practice to further engage with audiences. It was such a beautiful, meditative piece of work that will have a positive and lasting legacy."

(Although the In search of Chemoza has now closed it is available to view on the Videoclub website at https://videoclub.org.uk/exhibition-in-search-of-chemozoa-by-boredomresearch/).

I asked Jo how Covid and its associated restrictions had impacted on the gallery and its preparation for its 40th celebrations,

"We started our 40th anniversary year, firmly in lockdown. We fortunately prepared for this a little, as much as we could, given that it's been hard to prepare for anything, but we developed a programme called ‘Aspex: Life Begins at 40', and so we started the year really simply with a social media campaign of 40 stories.

"The previous director, Les Bachmann, and I, looked back at the archive and reflected on our history, the artists and communities that we've worked with and the people that we've reached, in such a way as to try and learn about what we are, and what we should be in the future. It's been really lovely to share all these stories and these memories and to get comments via social media. People who remember that Aspex was meaningful to them. It really helped to get a sense of our importance not just to the artists, but also to our wider community, after 40 years Aspex is a bit of an inspiration."

It is very clear that Aspex Portsmouth's influence in the local community and its ability to inspire future artists is every bit as important to Jo and the team as the impressive physical space the gallery occupies and its ability to exhibit cutting edge art.

"it's been lovely to hear from artists like Clark Reynolds, who also turns 40 this year," she explains "Who first visited Aspex when he was five years old, when he lived in Somerstown and we were based there, and it was visiting the gallery made him want to become an artist.

"It's those small, personal impacts that are just so meaningful to all of us. We've also gone through a process of rebranding during this time, and now, on our front door, we have ‘art, artists, community'. Those three words mean everything, that's what we're about"

I was interested to find out how this evolution of ethos and philosophy would manifest and how the community could become more involved in Asepex Portsmouth's next phase of development.

"What's desperately important to the whole team is being really meaningful in people's lives, so it's fantastic to have just bought back ‘Family Saturdays' to the gallery; to have brought back our ‘Generate' group for people with dementia; to be developing a project as part of our 40th anniversary programme, which is a young curators programme, focusing on young people in the Portsea area. And we're also working with St. George's Beneficial Shool. So as we go forward, I think you'll see us out in the community a lot."

Like so many during lockdown, Aspex Portsmouth recognised the importance of using the digital space not only to provide artists with a virtual platform to exhibit their work but also to inspire them to reimagine how people could interact with them and their art.

"I'm really excited about this, because we have just launched our first online commissions. By looking at our archive and reflecting on our history, we're actually commissioning new work and providing emerging artists with a platform to show their work and to develop their practice. We offered four commissions, all of which will be available on our website until the end of the year.

"The first was by Bettina Fung, a crazy sort of online game environment that led you to this gathering space, which she animated with number of events. The second was by Hardeep Pandhal, who made some audio work for us, using rap soundtracks and posters, which are downloadable. Jaf Yusuf has made an autobiographical animation based on this experience of visiting his grandparents on Hayling Island as a child. The last piece is going to be a film by an artist called NT, which is due for release later this year."

The next physical event to take place will be Emergency 2021, which is scheduled to open at Aspex Portsmouth on 12th August, further details can be found here. Beyond that will be the Platform project, showcasing the work of twelve recent graduates from six local universities.

"it's going to be very exciting to in those two exhibitions that are upcoming to show quite a broad diversity of work from some really fantastic emerging artists." Jo enthuses.

It is this infectious enthusiasm for what she does that has sustained Jo over her near 22-year tenure as Director of Aspex Portsmouth, and we draw the interview to a close reflecting on this,

"I really love it. Having worked in the city for over 20 years, there is a wealth of cultural activity happening every single day. The way we get motivated to do the work that we do is, for me, about ensuring meaning, making a difference, having an impact people's lives. Working with innovative, creative people who get excited about stuff and have fun."

