Tales From the City: Connie Fenner & The Package Free Larder

Published: 6th February 2021 14:09

In recent times, the presence of the plastic-free movement has moved from a fringe interest to the forefront of both our high streets and cultural awareness - with over 100 zero-waste shops opening across the UK over the last three years.

Whether this is due to information about climate change becoming more accessible as the issue becomes more prevalent, an increased interest in ethical consumption - or a combination of both, the demand for eco-friendly products has skyrocketed.

Portsmouth's Package Free Larder on Elm Grove is one of the supermarkets leading the national effort to provide sustainable alternatives to everyday products that contribute negatively to the environment through excess waste. Since it first opened its doors in July of last year, the non-profit volunteer-led initiative prides itself on being the first (and hopefully not the last) shop of its kind in the city, so I was very excited to talk to one of its founding members, Connie Fenner, about all the work that has gone into making plastic-free dreams a reality.

"My interest in zero-waste started in around 2017. I was doing a business management course at university, and I ended up doing a report on zero-waste shops. From that I learnt all about how fantastic they were for reducing the plastic problem in communities as it's a way of physically seeing the change being made.

"As soon as I started looking into them, I started wondering why there wasn't one in Portsmouth - which led me to the Package Free Larder team who were trying to make it happen! I joined the team and we formed a committee, and as a group discussed how we could share our skills to make the shop a reality."

Connie and the team behind Package Free Larder decided to launch a fundraiser in 2019 to bring their ideas into fruition. As the project was a response to direct consumer demand for a zero-waste shop in the city, they decided to go into it with an all-or-nothing mindset.

"We settled on doing a crowdfunder because we wanted it to be funded by the community, for the community," Connie told me.

"We set our initial target at £40,000 under the idea that if people wanted it enough, they'd donate what they could, and if they didn't, we wouldn't build the shop. We only wanted to do it if we had the proper resources and support to do it, to make it as good as it could possibly be."

Sure enough, the community pulled together and managed to raise an impressive £43,000 in August of 2019, following a passionate six week campaign. On the fundraiser, Connie commented:

"The whole project was so much fun - so much time and effort went into it but it was really fun, and we somehow managed to pull it off! I remember it like it was yesterday - I found out we'd reached our goal whilst I was at Brighton Pride actually!

"It was quite ironic, the next day I was down at the beach in Brighton, and because of all the festivities there was litter everywhere - you couldn't take a single step without stepping on plastic. It was so exhilarating but almost immediately it was like, ‘right, okay, we've got some work to do!'"

After raising the funds, Connie and the team got the keys to the Elm Grove shop in March of last year, taking a few months to secure the perfect location to suit their needs.

"Typically, about three weeks after we got the keys, lockdown happened!" Connie laughed.

"But it was actually a bit of a blessing in disguise as far as the shop was concerned. It allowed us the time to be able to slow down. All of our staff were put on furlough, and for the first few months we all worked remotely to set it up.

"Once it was safe to do so, we came back into the shop about two or three people at a time to decorate, and were finally able to open in July of last year. We obviously weren't able to have a big celebration for all those who helped us open the shop, so ended up having a little gathering instead, where we were joined by local MP Stephen Morgan and our very first customers."

The Package Free Larder has been open for business since then, managing to successfully bring in customers despite restrictions and lockdowns.

"It was definitely difficult," she said. "There are only around 120 zero waste shops in the UK, so when it comes to advice or rules to follow, we were kind of just asking other shops what they were doing and following what we thought was the best way to keep everybody safe.

"There was no one-size-fits-all policy as its a very different way to shop. I feel like now we've made it as safe as possible to shop with us; we give people a cloth with sanitiser to wipe down everything they touch, we have a rule of only refilling, and of course shoppers should wear a mask unless exempt."

Despite everything standing in their way, the Package Free Larder have had a very successful seven months so far. Stocking food, household necessities & toiletries - all on a ‘fill-your-own-jar' basis - they've managed to build up a community of loyal customers who depend on the shop for all their plastic-free needs.

"We're a non-for-profit, so we use our funds to buy in new products all the time. Recently we've got some bath salts and soaks where you can bring your own jar to fill up. We've got cleansers, moisturisers, hand lotions. For me that's been one of the best bits, finding local UK suppliers that do stuff like that and celebrating them."

Whilst the shop is operated by several part-time managers including Connie herself, the majority of the staff work on a volunteer basis. Connie proudly told me, "we now have a team of over 40 volunteers! They help with running the shop and doing general tasks, and it's become a proper little family.

"Obviously we've not been able to all be together, but we've gotten to know each other really well, through zoom quizzes and stuff like that. It feels really nice because everybody brings a little bit of something to the project. It blows my mind how much creativity we have on board - it feels like a proper community-driven project, which is what we wanted from day one."

Our conversation then turned to the city as a whole, and why Portsmouth in particular has taken so readily to shopping zero-waste over the last year.

"Being a coastal town," Connie explained, "we definitely see the effects of plastic pollution and littering the ocean firsthand. Especially now whilst people are out walking every day, in Portsmouth you can definitely see a lot of plastic pollution on the beach and in parks, and it's kind of hard not to realise that it's going to end up in the sea.

"I also know that there's a Government ranking of all the local authorities when it comes to recycling rates, and Portsmouth ranked 14th from the bottom in 2017-18 which I was quite shocked by. We used that a lot in our campaign to try and raise awareness of the importance of plastic recycling.

I think the reason that lots of people have supported us is that it's one thing recycling and hoping it goes somewhere, but when you're actively reducing plastic and you can see before your eyes how much less you're throwing away, it really makes you feel like you're making a difference. Once you're on that kind of journey you don't tend to go back, and I hope that we can support people along on it."

Whilst the awareness of the plastic free lifestyle has certainly been raised over the last few years, many individuals still have questions about the accessibility of making sustainable changes in their life. Often products with excess plastic are cheaper and easier to come by, making it difficult for lots of people to avoid waste, especially when they don't have access to a local plastic-free supermarket.

I asked Connie what advice she had for people who want to start their plastic free journey but either don't know where to start, or don't have the means to commit to it fully.

"The first thing I'd suggest is to obviously pop by the shop if you're nearby and check out the basics! However, you don't have to buy all new eco-friendly alternatives as many people assume - as it's actually better for the environment to re-use the stuff you already have.

"For example, you could buy an eco-friendly compostable version of kitchen roll, but if you're using it and throwing it away it doesn't matter how eco-friendly it actually is, you're still wasting it and it's still using up resources. Instead, we encourage people to be resourceful, like finding old rags, using them, washing them and re-using them. It might not be the prettiest thing, but it does the job and means that you don't have to buy single-use things. It saves money, saves you going out of the house, and saves the planet, so it's a win-win-win!"

It was clear in the way Connie talked that the ethos of the shop is not based around constantly consuming the newest and shiniest eco-friendly products, rather helping people to make little changes on an individual basis to save the planet and reduce their waste.

"It was summed up in the window display we had around Christmas," Connie told me, referring to Package Free Larder's central goal.

"One of our volunteers made a Christmas Tree with a huge sign on, with the quote ‘We don't need a few people doing zero waste perfectly, we need millions of people doing zero waste imperfectly.' Nobody's going to be able to get it all perfect, and there are so many little things that can be done; if everyone does just a little bit it can make such a huge difference.

"We're definitely seeing that happen before our eyes - there are so many people who come in every day for the first time ever, and it's the first time they've ever even seen a shop like it. I don't know if it would've been the same ten years ago, or even five, but I think the general attitude of people now sees the problem and are willing to make some sort of change."

Hearing Connie talk so passionately about how all their hard work has paid off was incredibly heartening, providing a feeling of hope for the future of sustainable living in the city. With news that bigger supermarket chains such as ASDA have been making the move to go package-free, the national effort to reduce waste is clearly becoming more accessible, and it's all thanks to local pioneers like the whole team at the Package Free Larder.

To find out more about the work that the Package Free Larder are doing to make Portsmouth a more eco-friendly place, you can visit their website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.