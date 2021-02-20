Tales From the City: Clair Martin & Seekers Create

Author: Hope Hopkinson Published: 20th February 2021 16:11

In this week's instalment of Tales From the City, I spoke to Clair Martin - Creative Director of the local social enterprise Seekers Create.

Alongside running her family's construction business and new role as Managing Trustee at Hilsea Lido, Clair launched Seekers Create in 2014. Whilst formally targeted towards providing arts and heritage education to young people across the city, she founded Seekers on the principles of self discovery and building confidence, and how these go hand in hand with learning. I was excited to chat with Clair about all that the project stands for, and how she hopes to connect those from all walks of life, regardless of age or ability, with her work.

"The work I do is with young people to build confidence in creativity," Clair told me. "The programmes we offer are all about trail-making in the local community. It's about people getting outside, exploring local neighbourhoods, and appreciating everything going on around them.

"I do this through a program I created called ‘Seek Your Spark' - which is a work experience programme that takes people through twelve different stages - a life cycle in a sense - starting with dreams and ending in achievement."

Working with the University of Portsmouth and Highbury College, Seek Your Spark enables young people from across the city to plan and create heritage trails across Portsmouth, enriching both personal and professional skills.

"It's a way of learning that takes you out of the classroom and gives young people the freedom to learn from one another, and also themselves."

Having worked in Social Enterprises for many years, Clair has established a clear focus on abandoning a traditional style of learning, in favour of a peer-led system where young people themselves can become leaders and share their experience with other young people.

"Leaders are important," she told me, "but I've found that peer education is a more effective way of doing it. One day you might be leading but the next you might be following and working with. The programs we run recognise that we're not all good at everything, and are aimed at breaking out of that one-size-fits-all framework.

"I've really concentrated on building up a workforce, with the University and also with the Cadet Forces. It's been really nice to be able to work with the Cadet Force leaders so we can filter down and vary who's doing the delivery, hopefully in the future we'll be able to encourage more young people to lead!"

As Seekers Creates revolves around physical trails and going out into the community, I was interested to hear from Clair how she and those she works with have managed to adapt to the ever-changing restrictions and lockdown measures.

"So because of the lockdown, we've worked on different ways of learning. In previous years I would've had the students visiting different locations and doing lots of physical trail stuff, but this time we obviously had to move to more of the virtual - creating interactive maps and online challenges for young people to engage with."

The trails produced by Seekers Creates are the result of a collaborative process - not only between Clair and the students, but involving the work from those in the wider Portsmouth community too. Back before the Pandemic, Clair launched a project with the Portsmouth Sailing Club, keen to create a trail based on the city's rich maritime history.

The process of recording history was not done in the conventional sense of interviewing, instead Clair opted to do so in a much more creative way that fell in line with Seekers' artistic ethos.

"When we did the launch," she told me, "I drew an outline of Spice Island onto a massive blind and put it in the room with some sharpie pens. I wasn't sure how it was going to turn out, but the members of the club were really keen to write their memories all over the map, talking about the stories they had using the map as a guide.

"I found that it was a really effective way of capturing the history of Spice Island! We've scaled the map down to a smaller poster and from that have started making a list of places for the trail to focus on."

Following our initial discussion, I had the pleasure of (virtually) sitting down again with Clair, as well as several members of Portsmouth Sailing Club, to hear all about how these memories were being brought back to life. Frank, one of the members of the club who had contributed to the memory map, took us through Spice Island through a series of stories and anecdotes which would later be transformed into an interactive map of the island, giving way to both a virtual and in-person trail.

"It's fantastic," Clair commented. "When we eventually make the maps interactive, you'll be able to click on points and embed photos and videos to explore the city in a completely different way. It's about bringing generations together through older people's memories and younger people's interpretations."

It was particularly exciting to hear how Clair had merged her passion for trail-making with her work at the Hilsea Lido, in order to raise the profile of the past, present & future of one of Northern Portsmouth's most iconic locations.



"Around this time last year, I became a trustee of the Lido, and it's something I'm really passionate about. As a lot of the work I do with Seekers is concerned with health and wellbeing, we decided to work with Portsmouth University and Highbury College to help develop a new range of activities at the lido.

"The students have been doing a fantastic job - luckily they were able to tour the site before lockdown, and then went and did some market research. We've moved to working virtually, so we created an interactive map of the lido site and all the activities they wanted to see. Students worked online together to create an interactive timeline of the lido's history, and I was learning along with them!"

This project is part of a vision to create a Hilsea Lido-inspired trail, to go along with the eight other trails currently offered by Seekers Create. Whilst many of the other trails focus on the historic sites along the south coast of the city, the new trail will explore the history and community of North Portsmouth.

"We'll begin at the lido, go along Hilsea Lines and Farlington Marshes, and end up at the Hillcourts, really focusing on the northern quarter of the city that tends to get forgotten about quite a lot. So much emphasis is put on Southsea, but we really want to engage with the community in Hilsea, and create something that represents everything it stands for."

To find out more about the work that Clair is doing with Seekers Create & the Seek Your Spark program, visit the website here.

