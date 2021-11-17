Tales From the City: Joe Black

Author: Hope Hopkinson Published: 27th February 2021 17:02

Whether from the internationally renowned ‘House of Burlesque' at the Kings Theatre, or his memorable stint on Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, you may well have heard a little bit of buzz around the name Joe Black.

Image courtesy of World of Wonder (Ray Burmiston)

Known for his larger than life performance & dark cabaret stylings, Joe is a Portsmouth-born-and-bred drag artist with a flair for the macabre. Whilst his villainesque dramatics and one-of-a-kind live performance gained him international recognition within the drag community, his recent appearance on the reality show has brought his work further into the mainstream than ever before, a far cry from the back rooms of the Albert Road pubs he once graced.

I was excited to talk to Joe just days after his memorable (second) exit from Drag Race, and find out more about his experiences on the show, his stories of Portsmouth past, and the most talked about H&M dress of all time.

"When I was growing up in Portsmouth, it still felt very much connected to its Naval town roots - it had a very ‘blokes, blokes, blokes!' feel to it," Joe told me, after asking him about his time in the city.

"I started doing what I do in 2007, and a lot of it was working in local bars, doing shows in the cabaret style but also doing mixed band and musician lineups. I did shows at the Black Bar (now the Fat Fox) on Albert Road, and the Battle of the Bands at the Wedgewood Rooms. It was just lots of divey places and drinking establishments to start with.

"In 2009 I started doing the House of Burlesque at the Kings, and it sort of went from one to one-hundred pretty quick. One day I was guest hosting in the back room of the RMA, and the next I was hosting at the Kings Theatre!"

Launched at the height of what is only comparable to a 21st century Burlesque renaissance, Joe would regularly host an ever-rotating ensemble of singers, dancers & drag performers under the impressive roof of the Edwardian playhouse. Featuring names from all across the globe, its legacy is fixed in Albert Road's alternative history.

"I was really lucky that I was the only one at the time doing what I did, for good or bad I managed to stand out, which ended up working out! Even in quite a ‘blokes are blokes' place, I think it was appreciated as a sort of ‘he's just doing it, good for him!' type of thing," he laughed.

"There are lots of nice little beacons for like-minded people in Portsmouth, though what it does best is being very supportive of a busy live music scene. Everyone knew everyone, so I think it's one of those cities where creativity is really nurtured, particularly because of its working class history."

Joe now finds himself living and working in Brighton, whose LGBTQ+ scene undeniably exists on a much larger scale than Portsmouth's own.

"Brighton was always one of those places that as a teenager in Portsmouth, it was so close that you could just nip over. It was a sort of weirdo's utopia and definitely sold me that dream. It's different from Portsmouth in that it's a city full of those disenfranchised people, you know, it's where a lot of people from other places have gone and found a home in that kind of Dick Whittington ‘streets paved with gold' sort of thing.

"I've been really lucky to call Brighton home the last few years, but as much as it is, Portsmouth definitely still feels like home to me. It's one of those places that makes you feel like you've never left when you come back - walking through the streets, everything feels so familiar.

"I've also met people from Portsmouth in the strangest of places - sometimes you do a double take and think, ‘Hang on, did you just say dinlo?'," Joe laughed.

"I was in Seattle a few years ago at a friend's party, and I hadn't heard another English accent in weeks. I heard a voice in the corner and just thought, wow - that sounds like my dad! It turned out this guy was also from Portsmouth and had moved to the USA, and he thought I was joking when I told him I was from here too. It was just one of those moments - we always find each other!"

Image courtesy of World of Wonder

Hearing Joe talk so fondly about Portsmouth was touching, particularly given his recent international successes on the world stage of drag performance.

Throughout the twelve years that RuPaul's Drag Race has been on our screens, it has become more and more commonplace to see drag performers from the US achieve soaring levels of stardom. It wasn't until the tail end of 2019 however, when the show finally made its way across the pond for a UK version on the BBC, that the same phenomenon began to occur on our own shores.

The affectionately-termed ‘Olympics of Drag' provides a platform for a select group of performers, and puts them through a range of challenges designed to test their every skill - from comedy, to fashion design, to being a full triple-threat. The first season of Drag Race UK brought this a little bit closer to home, the offbeat humour and pop culture references making it more endearing to a British audience.

Having just aired its seventh episode this Thursday, Season Two of Drag Race UK has been more of a success than ever before, featuring twelve of the best in British drag talent. This season's cast features queens from up and down the country, each bringing something unique to the competition. As the first competitor from Portsmouth, and certainly the first to bring to the table that which he does, I was excited to hear firsthand from Joe all about his time on the show.

"I went into it, and the only thing I had in my head was to be myself and to have a good time. It's not an experience that's made to be comfortable - you're not there for a holiday, it's made to be hard. My thing was that I'd go in, I'll try my best to have a lovely time, and I'll stay true to myself no matter what was said to me.

"I'm not actually particularly competitive, which is hilarious considering it's basically the biggest reality competition in the world. Winning would've been lovely, of course, but I definitely didn't go in to win. I just wanted to show myself and my drag, and I am so proud of what I did show, I honestly wouldn't have changed a thing."

To the surprise of fans both new and old, Joe was the first queen to be eliminated from the competition, following a mixed reception to his runway stylings. However, in an unusual turn of events owing to the pandemic, he made his triumphant return in Episode 5 for one episode & one episode only - a memorable one at that.

"Coming back, I had about three weeks notice," Joe told me. "I was on my way to a fitting for my promo look, and Drag Race is obviously saved in my phone - the production number is literally ‘Drag Race.' So when they ring, it's just ‘Drag Race is calling,' nothing can prepare you for that!

"So I was on the train when I got the call, and just thought what the hell do you want now! They told me they'd like to formally invite me back, to maybe win my spot back in the competition. I had no idea as to the method of how it'd happen, but after a few days I agreed."

Whilst Joe only had three weeks to prepare for his return, his fellow competitors were fresh out of a seven month break following the interruption of filming in March 2020, used by many as an opportunity to evolve their drag in response to the demands of the competition.

"I obviously had no idea I'd be coming back, so I ended up actually selling a few of the outfits I had planned for the show over lockdown! So I had three weeks to sort all that out and claw back some of the stuff, compared to the seven months that everybody else had."

The episode that Joe returned onto challenged the queens in a Eurovision-themed performance, giving birth to the chart-topping single ‘UK Hun?.' The episode also produced one of RuPaul's most notorious judging decisions, finding Joe at the receiving end of an impassioned rant about his outfit choice for the performance: a pink H&M dress.

"The thing about Drag Race is you're asked to bring an outfit for every single occasion," Joe explained. "For myself personally, as someone who has a very particular brand, if someone says ‘pop,' it's not exactly my area of expertise. We weren't told it would be Eurovision specifically, so I thought the dress would be a safe choice as it'd fit in with any group that I'm put in - everybody has a pink dress!

"The other options I had would've looked even more bizarre - could you imagine me having done it in a sequined fishtail gown? The extra spare stuff I had were all manky old fake furs with glass eyes, fake teeth & clay claws.

"I just don't think anyone has ever looked at me and thought that I would look good in a pop group, you know? I'm just proud that every one of my appearances on the show have been memorable and seemed to cause controversy, which I love! I broke the system, I made RuPaul malfunction!"

The affectionately termed ‘H&M-gate' sparked discussions as to whether it was fair to critique contestants for wearing ‘off-the-rack' outfits rather than more extravagant pieces, particularly in the midst of a pandemic that has disproportionately affected those working in live entertainment industries.

A COVID-19 special of Drag Race UK brought these discussions to our screens, documenting the experiences of each of the contestants during the first lockdown. Many of the queens talked about the vulnerability of working in such an unpredictable industry - evident at the best of times but made even more so by the pandemic. Providing a platform for these issues to be openly discussed, especially by those already marginalised in society, is something that Drag Race UK has done best - making space for the conversations that need to be had rather than glossing over them for entertainment's sake.

"The conversations that the show has encouraged have been so important," Joe agreed, "because nobody is putting on a show when they're talking about them.

"I always found that on the US version, the conversations were presented in a way that felt a bit dramatised. I think for British people - we don't often talk about our feelings, but when we do it feels very real. All the issues that have been discussed have come across as completely authentic, which I think people have liked.

"Ginny [Lemon, one of Joe's fellow Season 2 contestants] in particular, got to talk about their journey with being non binary, and the way that it has impacted them in life. There are so many people out there watching, like me, like Ginny, that never seem to fit in. Maybe they're questioning their identities or come from a marginalised background. To see these conversations being had on the BBC by people who represent them is really really powerful, and I think that's been the best part about it all."

Whilst the series itself is almost at a close, the platform it has provided to each of its contestants opens up a whole new range of opportunities for the future, and I was excited to hear more about what Joe had in the pipeline.

"I just wanna get out there and do shows again! I'm really enjoying making online content, but I can't wait to be in a sticky-floored music venue with beer stained carpets, it's gonna be fantastic. That's why I did the show, so I could push the live shows and broaden my audience. Though I didn't get to show a huge amount of what I do, it brought a lot of people to me who want to see more, which I really appreciate."

With a UK tour planned for the end of 2021 (featuring a hotly anticipated hometown show at the Wedgewood Rooms), and his own limited edition brand of gold-flake infused gin, Joe is making the most of these new-found opportunities whilst staying true to his fabulously original and well-loved brand. As a long time fan of both drag and the one-of-a-kind marvel that is Mister Joe Black, I am waiting in anticipation (and fear) to see just what he gets up to next.

To stay up to date with Joe Black, you can find him on Instagram. New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race UK air every Thursday at 7pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.



