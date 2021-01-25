Tales From the City: Stef Nienaltowski

Throughout the last ten years, Portsmouth has undergone a huge amount of change and growth. Evident in the ever-growing number of local businesses, the emerging cultural landscape owing to the likes of Victorious Festival, and even the successes of Pompey FC, the city is constantly transforming and evolving.

Whilst these fruits of Portsmouth's evolution are clear to see in plain sight, there are many people and organisations working behind the scenes to turn these into actualities, whilst preserving the DNA and history of the city as we know and love it.

One of the most eminent change-making forces in the city is Shaping Portsmouth. Working upon the principle of "making Portsmouth the best City in the UK to Invest, Learn, Live, Work & Visit," the volunteer-driven programme has been affecting change in our community from the individual level to the organisational, and everywhere in between.

Since 2017, Shaping Portsmouth has been led by Stef Nienaltowski, following four years of lending his hours outside of a full-time job in software to volunteering for the company. Having spent the last four years refining the focus of the organisation, his vision has manifested into positive change all throughout Portsmouth.

Ahead of Shaping Portsmouth's annual conference on the 29th January, and following what has certainly been a year to remember in the city's history, I was excited to chat to Stef about how he came to be in such an impactful position, and all the work that he's been doing to keep things going in the face of adversity.

"I'm actually a Londoner born and bred," Stef told me. "I went to school up there, and back in the day we were taught to look more at long-term careers than jobs, which is very different to how things are now. Of course there are still careers, but there are less of the 20-year corporate jobs than there were back then.

"Once I left education, I started exploring my skills area, which I found to be operations, financial administration & people management. I began working for IBM in London, and after a couple of years there, they announced they were moving their head offices down to Cosham, and the rest - as they say - was history!"

From both a lifestyle and career-focused point of view, Stef made the decision to move along with the company down to Portsmouth. Having now lived in the city for forty years, he now considers the island to be his home, owing partially to the many similarities between Portsmouth and London.

"I think a strapline I'd give Portsmouth is that I moved for work and stayed for the people," laughed Stef. "Before moving I lived in Chiswick, which definitely had a bit of a village feel to it. When I moved here, it felt really similar in that way, a city with a village feel.

"It's only gotten better as the years have passed, and as technology has brought the world much smaller. Portsmouth still maintains that deep, rich and passionate pride at its heart."

Whether owing to the independent spirit of its businesses and individuals, the support behind the football team, or the geographical benefit of being an island city, this is an assessment of Portsmouth that I wholeheartedly agreed with, and was interested to hear how Stef's own experience of living and working here had reflected that.

"Having moved here with IBM, I found that working for a multinational company meant that I spent a lot of my time on planes and boats; flying around for various meetings all the time. This meant that I didn't have a lot of time to give back to my local community.

"Eleven years ago, the opportunity came up to leave the company and take a different direction with my career. I took the chance and got a job with a local software development company in Cosham with 17 people working for it; quite a change from the 100,000-person corporate company I knew previously!

"It was refreshing to work an 8-6 five-day-a-week job, where I could leave my laptop at work, and have the time to switch off from work and give something back."

It was whilst working in software development in 2013 that Stef first became aware of Shaping Portsmouth; hearing from a colleague who had been volunteering in the business sector.

"He had told me that they ran a series of programmes in the city, with three part time staff and three groups of volunteers, each focusing on different areas of improvement.

"The mission of the business group that he volunteered for was to help young businesses start, and help them on their growth path by offering mentoring sessions and networking events - all free of charge. I was really impressed and immediately told him to put me down for it."

Since joining the team eight years ago, Stef has been mentoring young businesses in the Portsmouth area in order to help them along their individual journeys.

"I currently mentor three different companies," he told me. "One of them is actually a local dance company - which is definitely not an area I'm familiar with!

"However, it's not about the principle of knowing how to dance, it's the ability to ask the right questions that could equally relate to a software company to find out how best I can offer them my help."

After volunteering on the side for several years, Stef was eventually able to retire from full time work and funnel all his efforts into his work with Shaping Portsmouth; leading to his appointment as CEO of the company.

"The voluntary chair of the Shaping company rang me back in 2017 to thank me for my four years of leadership on the voluntary business team. They also let me know that the then director would be retiring, and asked if I'd consider reversing out of my voluntary role and take on the two-day-a-week leadership position.

"For me, it was just perfect timing. I was proud and still am very proud that four years later I am still the leader of this wonderful organisation; it's a match made in heaven really!

"My first step was to really focus in on what we could be doing better, to flip a lot of the talking on its head and start doing. We wanted a clear vision, which we summed up with the idea of making Portsmouth the number one city in the UK to invest, live, learn, work & visit."

Stef with MP Stephen Morgan (Photo by Habibur Rahman)

Whilst this is no mean feat, in the four years that Stef has led the organisation, they have gone from having fourteen financial sponsors who paid the wages of three members of three staff, to now having forty sponsors who fund their now four members of staff, as well as the specialised range of programmes offered in all areas of necessity.

"We took each one of the five pillars of invest, live, learn, work and visit, and fit them into the three central categories of business, education, and community. By doing this, we're able to identify areas of need and deliver our services to them as efficiently as possible.

"For Community, our aim has always been to get Portsmouth's heart beating louder than any other city in the UK. One of the projects we're proudest of in this area is the help we provide to care leavers - young adults who have left the foster care system and fallen off the grid.

"We wanted to prioritise giving every single care leaver the opportunity to have somebody to talk to regularly and to help them with a roadmap to their own personal career, and stop them from being and feeling isolated.

"Across projects like this we now have 175 committed volunteers, and in 2019 they gave, in total, 12,500 hours of their time. Without all their hard work the ball just doesn't move forward, so we make an effort to regularly say thank you and recognise their individual efforts, not just taking it for granted."

The passion for each and every one of the projects that Shaping currently operate in the city was evident in how highly Stef talked of them; showing a deep appreciation for each constituent part of the company for effecting positive change.

As many conversations throughout the last year have, our discussion inevitably turned to the consequences of COVID-19, and the effects the pandemic has had upon Shaping Portsmouth's operation and ability to carry out its regular services.

"We initially adapted by seeing how we could effectively turn our face-to-face programmes into remote, so where we could, we went online. We probably went from about 100% efficiency to 25% in March, then to 30, 50, and ultimately about 65%. We've been able to relaunch some of our programmes, importantly including our care leavers one."

Amongst the effects that the restrictions have had on the company, one of the biggest changes is the annual Shaping Portsmouth conference, which has been moved to a digital format.

"It's usually held at the Guildhall," Stef told me, "and in normal years we've hosted around 450 people.

"This year we have around 200 tickets already sold, which I'm absolutely delighted with given the circumstances. We're planning to set out our vision for 2021, which is aimed at continuing to support the city through connecting businesses, those working and taking part in education, and the local community."

From helping those taking part in the kickstart scheme to develop their skills in the workplace, to extending apprenticeship offerings, to providing services to help charities focus as much of their funding as possible on frontline services, Shaping Portsmouth are set to continue their successes into the new year, despite adversity. In Stef's own words, "We have opportunities and challenges, but if we start with a positive mindset the opportunity is there in front of us to actually take and run with."

To find out more about the work that Shaping Portsmouth are doing as a collective in the city, you can visit their website here. To hear about their plans for 2021 and beyond, you can get a ticket here for their digital conference on the 29th of this month.

