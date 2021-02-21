Tales From the City: Becki Simmons

Published: 3rd March 2021 17:10

In a special instalment of Tales From the City, I had the pleasure of speaking with Becki Simmons. Eight years ago, Becki underwent brain surgery that altered her life dramatically, and today she finds herself in the midst of a successful Crowdfunder campaign to find a home for her very own charity, Spark Community Space, to help those in need find their spark to keep on going.

The story of Spark, and of Becki's own experience with her personal struggles began eight years ago. "I was working for my dad," she told me, "I'd been working alongside him for 22 years, helping him build up his company. I started to have these random headaches, but thought nothing of it and carried on working.

"All of a sudden, I just couldn't do that. The headaches got so intense, and I had to keep going to see a consultant. They put it down to my age and my hormones, but I kept saying no, it's not, I know myself. Long story short, I ended up being on a very good first name basis with my consultant as I was so concerned.

"Things changed when my eyesight started to go funny - I couldn't see shapes properly. I remember having some pound coins in my hand, and said to my mum that I thought we'd been given some dodgy money as none of them looked circular to me; they were all funny shapes. She told me they weren't, and that was when I immediately phoned my consultant up. He told me to get over to the neurology department in Southampton immediately to which I told him I was already there - he thought I might be!"

After recognition from her doctors that her suspicions were true, Becki had eleven lumbar punctures in the space of three months - all while still going to work and looking after her young children. Following a meeting with her consultants, she received the unfortunate news that she would have to undergo emergency operation, without which she would go blind by the summer.

"Me being me, when news like that hits you quite dramatically, I just spaced out a bit and nothing really felt real," Becki told me. "I came home on the Thursday I got the news, and went back in on the Friday night to be operated on the next morning. I woke up after and things were just completely different.

"I went from working full time in a very busy, high-stress environment as a company secretary, into never going back to work again. When you're a mum and your children are 12 & 11, that in itself is huge as I couldn't take them to school, either. I didn't drive at all during the first year, and struggled to leave the house at all as we lived up a hill at the time."

The physical effects of the operation were an incredibly difficult hurdle for Becki to navigate, but the mental toll it took was just as heavy.

"It makes you reevaluate everything," Becki told me. "I had a lot of really dark moments and felt really alone and scared of the world. Some people have brain surgery and come out completely fine, but I just felt as though I wanted to lie down and stay in bed all the time. I didn't show many people that part of me, I found it embarrassing and felt like I was less than everybody else. Although I wasn't labeled that by other people, that's how I felt within myself. Even still, I was really lucky to have a good support system, a big family and great friends - some people don't have that."

After about a year of adjusting to a new way of living, Becki began to make progress and regain semblance of her old life and passions. "My friend has a charity in Havant called Stella's Voice, and he told me to come in and volunteer for them. Bearing in mind I have seizures, for him to even consider taking me on in that position was a huge risk to him, but he held my hand and told me, Becki, you can do this.

"Within the first day, I was the top salesperson at the charity shop, and it made me realise what I could still do. Sometimes it's just as simple as somebody holding your hand, somebody who doesn't necessarily know you as well as your family do, but lights up that fire inside you. We've all got something that makes us passionate, but some people just don't have that person to stand by and support them.

"I went and saw my consultant a couple of days ago, and he told me that he could see before his eyes that I was learning to be happy again in my new self. I told him that it was all because of people like him, that constantly encouraged me to be better than what I thought I could be. I'm still on that journey - I still get my words and thoughts muddled up when I'm talking, and I still find it a bit embarrassing. It takes a lot of vulnerability to show that side to people, but I'm learning that that's okay.

"I said to my consultant that I don't want to be vulnerable any more, I just want to be Becki, but he reminded me that I am Becki, things are just different now and that's okay. If after eight years I'm still learning, it just shows how many others are out there and still struggling. My story is just one of thousands, but I'm owning my vulnerabilities and want to help other people do the same."

It was all due to the support she has been shown over the last eight years that Becki was able to launch Spark Community Space. Described as a ‘place to belong, to be part of a community of support, to heal together and spark back into life,' Spark was created to help anyone feeling overlooked by society & left by the wayside, regardless of their background.

Due to Coronavirus restrictions, Spark currently operates online via weekly Virtual Coffee Mornings. They offer a chance to talk and receive unbiased support and camaraderie, as well as various arts and crafts activities for anybody to get involved with, allowing people to come along and take their minds off whatever it may be that's going on in their lives.

Becki & the team of volunteers at Spark hope to take this idea and make it into a physical community space, to act as a hub and a home away from home for those who need it. Following a successful pilot scheme, it will operate as a half-café and half-charity shop, acting as a ‘space to come and grow together, a space to have a cuppa & cake, a place to gain skills through volunteering, accessing training in a supportive atmosphere and progressing towards regaining a sense of belonging in society.'

"The charity shop half is there as a sort of handshake for people to come in. People love a bargain, and through coming in that way they're not obviously a beneficiary, they have another reason to be there. From that, anybody is welcome to stay for a cup of tea or coffee, and me being quite out there, I like to make them feel comfortable, getting to know them by name and greeting them at the door.

"We ran this space as a pilot scheme before we registered as a charity, and it was more successful than we ever could've hoped. We had lots of regular visitors of all ages and backgrounds - there was one young guy who often came in the morning after what seemed to be quite a hectic night. I'd always greet him and give him his usual coffee, and he'd probably then fall asleep on one of the sofas we had for sale for a couple of hours. I'd let him pick out a new outfit to wear from the shop, and he'd be on his way.

"People would ask me why I let him do that - and I just said why would I not? If he was my son, I'd want him to have somewhere to rest. I don't care if he's using me, I don't care what his reasons are, but when he comes in he feels safe, and that's all that matters. It was a place where he felt completely comfortable - that's the whole idea."

The sentiment expressed by Becki in the way she talked about the project was so refreshing - particularly after a year where more people than ever before have been marginalised and left to fend for themselves with little to no support structures. It acted as a reminder of just how vital community initiatives like this are for the healthy functioning of society, and how behind every project like this are truly inspirational individuals like Becki. Each and every story she told me felt equally as important to her as the next, recalling details about each individual she had helped in a way that only somebody who cared as much about helping people as she does would be able to.

"I'll be honest with you," Becki said, "we actually ended up giving away more furniture than we sold. I just love the fact that people can come in without anything, and can go out with stuff that they never thought they'd own."

"One of the most memorable times this happened was around Christmas Time. A lady came in and saw a table and six chairs for sale, for I think around £65. She told me that her son had just turned 18, and would be spending his first Christmas at home and not in hospital. It was just a table and chairs, but it could've been gold to this lady, as it would allow her and her family to have their first ever Christmas sat down around a table.

"She told me that she just couldn't afford it, so I asked her how much she could afford to pay. Most people don't want freebies, they want to feel as though they've purchased it themself as there's so much value in that. She told me that she could just about scrape together £10, and I sold it to her right there and then. I remember that she just looked at me and burst into tears, which proved that it isn't about selling the items themselves, it's about what it resembled for her and her family.

"So when I say charity shop, it's really something different. It's all those little stories. People will take advantage, but they're not really conning you, they're conning themselves. Pull the wool over my eyes, that's fine. I have no hidden agenda, you're not doing anything to me. Regardless, over the trial period we raised £22,000 - I don't know how we did it! I just think that when you're generous it comes back to you."

From the stories Becki shared, I got the impression that she wanted the Spark Community Space to be for other people what her friend was to her - providing hope and empowerment when she needed it the most, and giving people a reason to get up in the morning.

To be able to make the project a reality, Becki and the team have launched a Crowdfunder campaign to be able to find a regular home for the Spark community - working towards a target of £10,000.

Particularly given the events of the last year, reaching this goal is more vital for Spark than ever before. Many have lost jobs, permanent homes, and even more are struggling with isolation and poor mental health, so a space to raise spirits and provide encouragement will inevitably do worlds of good when restrictions are lifted and the community begins to recuperate. As it stands, with donations from the council & members of the community, the team have managed to raise a staggering £8,337, and have until the 13th to hit their goal. Once they have acquired the necessary funds, Spark will be able to find a home in a bright & open building, ready to welcome those who need a helping hand.

Offering rewards such as vouchers for a coffee & a cake when the space is able to open, t-shirts, stickers, and even a chance to be featured on Spark's ‘Wall of Thanks', donating to the Crowdfunder will help get the space up and running, and in turn help countless individuals. Even if you're unable to contribute financially, sharing the page with friends and family could make all the difference for Becki & everybody involved with Spark. To read more about the project and to help it become a reality in any way you can, the Crowdfunder is available here.

If you'd like to join in with Spark's Virtual Coffee Mornings, or get in touch for any other reason, please visit Spark's website or Facebook page.

