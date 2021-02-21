Tales From the City: Jim Al-Khalili

Published: 6th March 2021 17:22

Portsmouth BookFest has been running from 15th February, its aim to continue the tradition of the City’s strong literary heritage. Jointly run by the Council’s Library Service and Hayling Island Bookshop it has, like so many festivals over the last 12 months had to move fully online, with a series of events aimed at inspiring and engaging readers and writers with the wonderful world of books.

For our latest instalment of Tales From the City, we talked with one of this year’s BookFest contributors and Portsmouth resident, Jim Al-Khalili. With an impressive CV, and to give him his full title, Professor Jim Al-Khalili OBE FRS is by trade a theoretical physicist, a Distinguished Chair of the University of Surrey he has made significant contributions to theoretical nuclear physics and quantum biology.

He is also one of few scientists who has made the subject accessible to the wider public, especially through his long running weekly radio show The Life Scientific, which airs on Radio 4. Each week, Jim talks to other scientists about their work and how it will impact on our lives in the future. For lay people like me, it provides an accessible insight into the incredible and mind-bending work that that scientists carry out as they attempt to make sense of our world.

Jim unsurprisingly has also written many papers and books on his subject and his slot at the Portsmouth Book Fest saw him talking about his recent work The World According to Physics. I asked Jim how he came to be involved in the Portsmouth Book Fest and about how he felt being part of a virtual festival:

“The invite came in and I said yes and this is now my third year”, he explained. “The fact that it is happening virtually really helps, I’ve been giving talks and public lectures for other literary festivals and attendance is fantastic. People can open their laptop and they’re there and maybe this is the way for the future, even when we’re back to normal there will still be room for this type of event.”

I was keen to find out if Jim’s event was suitable for a non-scientist but someone who had a keen interest, like me.

“The first part of the session is me talking about my motivation for writing the book, which is aimed at the lay person, the non-scientist, the person who might be fascinated by the big questions. The book is really about what we already know at the cutting edge of physics, about the nature of the universe and the building blocks of matter and what we still don’t understand; dark energy and dark matter, are there parallel universes? I’ll then open it up to the audience to ask questions and there are always lots of those.”

It becomes apparent talking to Jim that a lifetime of studying physics has not quelled in the slightest his excitement and passion for it, indeed in the preface for The World According to Physics he writes: How can anyone not love physics? I was interested therefore to understand what new learning has excited him most over recent years.

“Well, in recent years, the most exciting thing is the unexpected, because in physics, going all the way back to Einstein over a century ago, it's always been dotting the i's and crossing the t's, incrementally it’s been more about well that equation works, that theory works, and it's more about developing the technology that is built on that.

“So, iPhones are fantastic, they’re minicomputers, but you look inside it and it's based on technology that is based on science, that we figured out in 1920s mechanics. So, the most exciting is the unexpected and probably the biggest discovery was that of dark energy back in 1998, which is the mysterious something that's causing the universe to expand evermore quickly. Everyone assumed that the universe had been expanding from the Big Bang but at some point it would slow down and collapse in on itself. But that's not going to happen, there's something that's winning the battle against gravity, and it's ripping the universe apart ever more quickly, and we don't quite understand it.

“No one anticipated that, nor does it actually fit in to any of our current theories, and that's the side of physics research that is really exciting. It's much more exciting than discovering the Higgs boson because we sort of already knew that; we thought it was there, and we found it, thank you very much.”

I wondered how scientists felt when theories and ideas that have been long held are suddenly turned on their heads by unexpected discoveries.

“For me, it’s a celebration,” Jim explained. “If you've devoted your life and you've developed a model or theory, or some knowledge just based on an experiment observation you've made, then that's your baby you sort of don't want to see your years of effort go down the drain. But I prefer the unexpected. I think physicists and scientists in general are very happy to give up on what they thought in favour of something new and exciting and unexpected.”

The world is of course currently gripped by the possibility of science being able to answer the age-old question of whether there is indeed life on Mars? or at least if there ever was life on the red planet. I was interested to find out what in particular it is that excites Jim about the future of scientific discovery.

“I'm following what happens with AI, that's very exciting. AI's ability to be able to not just do things more quickly or more efficiently than us, but actually to develop what we call artificial general intelligence. AI that can actually have imagination or come up with something that you didn’t programme in, something unexpected and it may be that even some of the hardest questions in science will be solved in the future by AI. The next Einstein might be an artificial intelligence, you know, because they're developing rudimentary creativity.

“On the fundamental science side, I'm working on a new area of research called quantum biology, which is looking to see where the tricks of quantum mechanics, which we know are very counterintuitive, like being in two places at once, cats that are dead and alive at the same time, take place inside living cells, and if they do, has life evolved the ability to make use of this quantum trickery to give it an advantage. That's my current fascination.”

At the risk of venturing off into deeper exploration of this fascinating subject and disappearing into an interviewer’s virtual black hole, I remember that we’re here to talk about books, so I ask Jim about the process of writing a non-fiction piece.

“It depends on the sort of book I'm writing. ‘According to Physics’ to some extent was easy because it was an outpouring of stuff that I already knew, I had strong views on the subject matter and some of it I’d written previously but was bringing it up to date.

“I wrote a book 10 years ago on the history of mediaeval science, and that was two and a half to three years’ worth of research. I had to put my physics research on hold while I became a historian, it was a wonderful time but that took a lot of effort. So, writing The World According to Physics was much easier, particularly because it followed on from writing my first novel. That took a while and was hard much harder work, it was unfamiliar ground for me and that was very, very difficult so I had to go on a steep learning curve.”

Jim was referring to Sunfall, his first venture into the world of non-fiction. Described by the Guardian as a ‘Meaty, techno-thriller’, it was unsurprisingly a story mined from the author’s love and lifelong commitment to his science. So what then made Jim turn his hand to story writing and what did he find were the main challenges of that process?

“I’d just written a book called Life on the Edge about quantum biology and I felt I’d got everything off my chest, so when my publisher asked what’s next, I initially said I don’t know. But then I said maybe I should write a novel, maybe a science fiction thriller and before I knew it, it had a life of its own.

“I hadn’t even had a creative writing course, so whether I could write fiction was a big question mark hanging over me that even I didn’t know the answer to, so the least I could do was to actually write about something I knew about, a world that would be much easier to bring alive.”

“I guess the main challenge was learning some of the standard tricks of the trade of writing fiction. The idea of ‘show don't tell’, this idea that you've got an imagined world in your mind and your reader needs to develop their own imagined world, so without actually saying he is six foot two and she's blonde, you try to help create the world with your reader, with your help.

“I found I was good at doing the page turning part but just the standard skill of making the dialogue not clunky was also a challenge. My editor would always say to me, what's your point of view; if two characters are talking and you’re telling the story through one person’s eyes, and the other person felt angry, how would you know they felt angry. You can’t simply jump from one to the other. it was something that became obvious to me after a while but at the beginning, those sorts of standard skills, I had to learn from scratch.”

As someone who had excelled in his scientific field and also managed to become a success in another as a broadcaster, I wondered if Jim was nervous about the release of Sunfall.

“Well, I was nervous. I'm very confident that when I write a non-fiction book that there will be readers out there that will enjoy it. I know what I'm talking about and I know it's factually correct, but I was nervous writing fiction; are people going to see it as naff, are they going to see it as derivative. So getting those first reviews saying this is a good page-turner-thriller, was a tremendous relief. I didn't need it to be a best seller, but I sort of secretly harboured the hope that it would be picked up by some Hollywood studio and turned into a movie.”

I did point out that although Jim’s last comment was very much tongue in cheek on his part, the book’s title did have a Bond like resonance, and he was keen to run with the idea…

“Or a Hollywood disaster movie, a blockbuster movie, I’m amazed now that they didn’t pick it up!”

The truth of the matter is that Jim’s non-fiction books are themselves the very stuff of epic Hollywood stories, stretching as they do the readers imagination to almost impossible places, willing us to believe that the unimaginable is there in front of our very eyes. Sunfall was, I am pleased to note, well received, and I wondered if this had inspired Jim to think about writing another techno-thriller. What was next for the scientist-turned-thriller writer?

“I'm currently putting the final touches to a new book with the working title the Joy of Science.”

And yes, we did then discuss the merits of such a title with its echoes of a similarly titled book that was certainly more biology than physics.

“The original title was going to be something like ‘towards a rational life’, and it's really about using the scientific method, the way we do science; having doubts, never being certain, looking for evidence, trying to combat any sort of biases or cognitive dissonance. And then applying those lessons to everyday life, so we might use them to make better decisions. It’s almost like a self-help book, from science, that could help us make more rational decisions in everyday life.

“We’re increasingly surrounded by so much data it’s hard to know who and what to believe, what is reliable evidence, what’s fake news, how do you combat conspiracy theories; the lessons we learn from science might help us find the answers.”

It’s telling and also extremely refreshing that a person who has devoted their life to science and in trying to find out the answers to some of the biggest questions we face as humans, is also passionate about helping people find answers to their own personal dilemmas. I for one will be buying a copy of the Joy of Science and I very much look forward to reading it when I do.

To find out more about Jim’s work, you can visit his website here.

For more inflrmation the Portsmouth BookFest you can visit their website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.