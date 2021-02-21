Tales From the City: Louise O'Brien

Published: 2nd May 2021 12:37

In this week's Tales From the City, we spoke to Louise O'Brien, Editor of Southsea Folk - a digital and print publication celebrating the city's independent spirit. Ahead of their second Independent Awards next month, I was interested to hear how she had developed Southsea Folk all the way from its first print issue to an integral part of the city's culture.

Born and bred in South Yorkshire, Louise and her family made the big move to Southsea in 2017, following a change in her husband's work. Since then, she has been running Southsea Folk as a way to connect with her new community and all it has to offer - after being pleased to see similarities between her cities new and old.

"I did a lot of research before we moved down South," Louise told me, "as I really didn't want to end up moving to a little village! I liked that Southsea seemed to have a large array of independents, the idea that I could step out the door and be at a local coffee shop within five minutes. It had a lot of appeal to it.

"Before we moved, it was quite common for people up North to say that the South isn't as friendly. I think that when you're in London, for example, you do pick up on some of that coldness - people there tend to get on with their day and don't really have time to stop. But Portsmouth is very different, there are so many different people here.

"I think a big part of that is because it's always had a huge focus on the Navy. We've had a huge array of different kinds of people coming in and out of Portsmouth; some people move here and end up never leaving because of that. It's friendliness and spirit is really similar to what I felt when I lived up North, which is definitely a huge part of its appeal."

Prior to moving to Southsea, Louise ran a blog focused around her love of eclectic interior design - sharing lifestyle, community & home-based content. "I think there's a lot of value in what bloggers do," she told me, "because I think it's nice to just hear the opinions and thoughts of normal people, doing what they do."

Carrying forward her love of blogging and sharing her thoughts & ideas through writing, Louise met Helen, the then-owner of Southsea Folk, back in 2017, whilst she was putting together the first issue of the magazine. Focusing mainly on helping with the website & blog-style content to begin with, Louise eventually took over from Helen as editor of the print and digital versions of Southsea Folk, and has been running the operation herself since May 2018.

"I just thought why not!" Louise told me. "At the time, my little boy was six, and I was hoping to find a part time job to keep me busy as I was missing my family and friends from back home. Taking over Southsea Folk ended up becoming much more full-time than I expected, but I love doing it.

" I really wanted to get involved with the community and all the people working in it, and just see what I could do to help. I had a new logo made recently by Harry Roberts, a local designer who did an amazing job, and it sums up that ethos that I brought along. The lighthouse represents Southsea, and the hands are meant to represent me reaching down to support all the independents and creatives of the city. I wanted it to feel completely me, and I think it represents that really well."

Since she took over, Louise has put out quarterly print issues of Southsea Folk magazine, as well as maintaining an up-to-date online presence. Focusing around local businesses and things going on within the community, it quickly became a staple of Southsea living, sitting in Southsea Beach Cafe amongst many of the city's independent spots.

In 2019, Louise was approached by John Sands, who was a fan of her work and all that she had done with Southsea Folk to bring together the local community.

"At the time, I was focused on putting out the magazine as well as the website and all the social media. John came to me and said that he loved that I promoted and supported local businesses, and he wanted to meet me for coffee to discuss working together. He does podcasts for a living, and at the time I was really getting into listening to them.

"We decided that together, we could use what he did in his day job and work together to create what is now the Southsea Folk Podcast. I was a bit nervous as I didn't like the sound of my own voice, but having John on board has been amazing, he's such a natural - he's got a bit of a BBC presenter voice! It works well doing it together - he asks questions that I'd never think to ask, and it's probably the same with me."

The Podcast has been running consistently ever since, bringing on guests from all around the city - from local business owners, to members of the council, and our very own editor Peter! During the pandemic, the podcast has been a useful medium for Louise to continue her work with Southsea Folk, and see it take on a new life due to a temporary pause in the print magazine.

"Because all the places that the magazine was available were suddenly shut," she told me, "I couldn't really keep producing it because there was nowhere for it to sit. The pandemic has definitely had a huge impact on print in that way - I don't think it's dead, but even over the last five years it has changed so much.

"My thing is - if you're going to print something, it's got to really mean something. I'm all about sustainability, and everything I do with the magazine is about that. I like to think that you can pick up a magazine from three years ago and it still feels timeless, the type of thing you can sit on your coffee table. So I'd really like to bring the magazine back when things are back to normal, I've just got to wait for a good time for it to happen."

The magazine's hiatus has not meant that Louise has been any less busy with Southsea Folk throughout the last year, however. As well as posting regular online content for her followers and to engage with local businesses, she also launched the second Southsea Folk Independent Awards in February - celebrating all of Portsmouth's businesses and their endurance throughout the pandemic.

Featuring 18 categories, ranging from ‘Best Hardworking Lockdown Business' to ‘Best New Indie Business,' the awards celebrate the independent spirit that drew Louise to Southsea in the first place. She describes the awards as a way to ‘promote and praise (local independents) for all the hard work they do,' and aims to make them as community-driven and accessible as possible.

The awards weren't able to take place in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic, but Louise hopes that the 2021 event can return to be bigger and better than ever.

"The awards are taking place on the 21st of May," she told me, "and it's going to be a virtual event via YouTube. It'll be nice for people to watch it from home and be a part of the excitement for the evening. I'm hoping to get lots of independents involved to offer food & drink deals, so we can make it a real community event even though we'll all be at home."

It was really heartening to hear Louise talk about Southsea Folk - from the awards, to her warm and familiar style of writing about the city, to the way that she has such genuine care for Portsmouth's independent businesses and creators, it seems to be a real labour of love.

We are eagerly anticipating the Awards and all that they celebrate, particularly after such a year of hardship for the city and its independents, and see them to be a welcome sign of new life for the city. The Island City Living Team are proudly sponsoring the Best New Independent Business category, and are eager to see which of the deserving nominees takes the prize on the night.

To find out more about Louise and all that she does with Southsea Folk, visit the website here. For more about the Awards, visit here. To follow Southsea Folk on Instagram, click here.

