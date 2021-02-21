Tales From the City: Charla Grant - The Grateful Hearts Club

Published: 16th May 2021 12:34

Since taking over the running of AboutMyArea Portsmouth and launching Island City Living, in the autumn of 2020, I've met with and spoken to some truly remarkable and inspirational people across the City. Individuals who have risen above the significant challenges of a global pandemic and the resulting tragedies, illness, lockdowns and social distancing measures, as well as the loss of income, jobs and businesses.



The common thread that has shone through all those conversations is the fact that because of the sacrifices we have collectively made, people have looked at what they have around them with fresh eyes. People are focusing much more on and appreciating family and friends, looking out for their neighbours or those in need, celebrating the efforts of local key workers, and supporting local businesses and traders. There is a much greater sense of being grateful for what we have, for being thankful for the simple things that make our lives much richer and that perhaps pre-Covid, took for granted.

The opportunity to speak with Charla Grant, founder of the Grateful Hearts Club, was therefore an exciting and intriguing one, as her website and associated workshops, coaching and networking is based very firmly around the concept of Gratitude and its untold benefits for wellbeing and mental health. I began by asking her about her own journey and what inspired her to cerate a movement based on the simple notion of saying thank you.

"I guess I was probably an ungrateful person to some extent, I sort of moved through life, just kind of expecting all the stuff that I wanted to happen to happen. I was always thankful and polite, and kind, it wasn't like I was a really terrible person. But I guess I just met my husband and assumed perhaps that my life was going to go a certain way, down a certain path."

Charla describes the kind of life most of us lead, or would like to lead, happy and hopeful for the future. Like most of us however, she also found that life doesn't always go as planned and that it can present challenge and heartache when we least expect it.

"We started to try for a family and everything just went so badly for us, we just had so much heartache and so many unsuccessful pregnancies, and then we were caught in the trying, the hoping, the putting your life on hold, we got really wrapped up in all of that. Over the period of maybe six or seven years, we'd had six unsuccessful pregnancies, which is a lot; getting knocked down and building yourself back up and trying again and being brave enough to try again.

"But during that time, we actually had one successful pregnancy, that was our daughter, Olive, but she died in childbirth. It was so sad that that was the closest that we'd got to what we thought was going to be this happy ending."

Understandably, this led to a difficult and challenging time for Charla and her husband, one that she is now able to talk about openly.

"We were just lost in grief for a really long time. If I'm honest, it was a real sea of darkness. All our friends were doing the thing that we wanted, because we were at that age where all of our friends were settling down and having families and it just didn't happen for us. Afterr Olive passed away, we kept trying, so we were grieving and trying and hopeful, and then crushed again. I just noticed that I was getting further and further away from myself. Every single time something tragic happened, I was just losing that person that I was, I was always really positive, I was always glass half full, I was always hopeful, I was always that person; people would come to me to try and have that hope or that joy, to put a positive spin on things, and I just completely lost that.

"I think you kind of wear a mask generally when you're going through real trauma and it was very difficult for people to understand. That process went on for such a long time that I think it was hard for people to understand how difficult it was for us. But then we got to a place where we couldn't have children anymore, so that was like the end of our journey, and probably the most hopeless that we felt, because the whole time we just thought that we'd have a family and then all of this sadness would kind of make sense, not disappear, but it would be easier to deal with."

It's hard to imagine how a person might find a way out such sadness, how one might readjust to not being able to live the life you'd always dreamed of. The next stage of Charla's journey therefore is one that would surely prove an inspiration to anyone who has suffered this great sense of loss and bereavement.

"I just wasn't really living a life; I was kind of just existing and I'd lost all my purpose. I knew I needed to find a way to connect back to that positive person. My brain did the work for me actually, which I think now looking back was a bit of a survival strategy and I really just started to think about what I did have. I thought about Joe, my husband, and I always used to say 'if I only have Joe then I've already got enough', and that was like a stock phrase that I would use when people asked me if I was okay. I was in the habit of saying that quite a lot and then I started thinking about my friends and my family and my dog. Then there would be a moment in a day, like the sun coming through the window, or hearing the birds in the garden or walking to the seafront on a sunny day, they were just these little glimmers of hope I guess, I called them my crumbs of joy. And I felt grateful in those moments, I learned about gratitude in the hardest time"

It was in one of those moments, Charla's dad's 60th birthday celebration, that the seeds of the Grateful Hearts Club were sewn.

"I designed these little cards, I couldn't find the cards that I wanted., and they had a terrible clipart heart on the back. They were made of paper." Charla explains.

"But we all wrote something we were grateful to my dad for, because he took us all on holiday. I remember we had this really lovely dinner, but everyone had these really terrible, cheap cards. So, when I got back from that holiday, I designed my own set of gratitude cards, which are the cards you can actually buy now.



"I guess they were my effort in just putting myself out there, doing something creative and being brave enough to try and share what I'd learned with people about gratitude. I figured if it could help me, then it could help someone else. I'd lived a grateful life and ungrateful life, I've lived a life with hope, without hope, and living life without hope is a really dark and dangerous place to be. So, I thought that if I could use gratitude to help people find hope again, that's what I wanted to do.

"I created a workshop to help give the cards some context and to help people understand it. I created a workshop that I rolled out across the whole of lockdown for individuals. I've also been delivering it to businesses like Lloyds Bank and HSBC."

Charla's workshops have clearly struck a chord, hardly surprising when society has faced such a unique and difficult set of challenges, and people and organisations as a result have become much more aware of wellbeing and their immediate worlds and communities. I asked Charla what her plans were to develop this invaluable service.

"Whenever I deliver the workplace workshop, I gift a free workshop to a charity school or organisation that really needs it, so I'm keen to work with as many businesses as possible, because the giving back element is what excites me the most about everything that I'm doing. Gratitude needs to be in the hearts and minds of young people. Because if they can develop a habit at that age, then gratitude builds resilience, so they're going to be the most resilient versions of themselves. The children's workshop is called ‘Hello, Gratitude'. It's very interactive and colourful and helps explain to children what gratitude is."

Charla also outlined some exciting plans for later in the year, but as we are all still facing a degree of uncertainty around the next steps along the roadmap to recovery, they are firmly under warps for now.

Whatever does happen next, I have no doubt that Charla's commitment to helping others cope with the challenges of life will be of great comfort and help to many. We are fortunate that we have something like The Grateful Hearts Club, and someone like Charla, here in the City, as they provide further evidence of a caring and supportive community. It is only fitting therefore, that we say a massive Thank You to her, for turning her own adversity into a positive energy for good.

Find out more about The Grateful Hearts Club:

Website: https://www.thegratefulheartsclub.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegratefulheartsclub/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thegratefulheartsclub/

