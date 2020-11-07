Tales From the City: Jo Morgan

Meet Jo Morgan - presented the 'Best Relationships & Sex Education Teacher 2020' award; the Portsmouth-based consultant & teacher has made it her mission to empower young people through encouraging diversity and inclusion in all aspects of her work.

Sex Education - both within schools and beyond - has always been an area shrouded by taboo and contention, often to the detriment of the content of the education itself. Only within the last few years has the focus shifted, narratives about Sex Ed becoming more progressive and (slowly but surely) getting to where they need to be.

This progress is partly thanks to more representation and information in the media - Netflix's aptly named Sex Education (2018) shed a spotlight on the prominent gap in the knowledge of lots of young people when it comes to safe sex and healthy relationships. Through its quirky storylines and strong characters, the series presents a central message about the importance of education and its ability to affect individuals beyond the classroom. Once taboo is lifted and attitudes shift, open and honest conversations are able to be had for the better.

Most importantly, the TV show and similar representations in media shed light on the incredible work educators around the world are doing to improve the standard of Sex Education to ensure young people grow up with a healthy and informed idea of what sex and relationships are.

Jo Morgan, a Portsmouth-born-and-bred consultant and educator, is one of the most prominent figures in the UK, spearheading a significant and positive change towards relationships & sex education (RSE). Having worked in education for 18 years and founded her own company specialising in Diversity & Inclusion, Mental Health and RSE, Jo's journey has been devoted to improving the quality of pastoral education from that which she received herself.

"I attended a Catholic School in Portsmouth, and had a pretty interesting experience to say the least," Jo told us.

"The little Sex Ed we had was delivered via a rather old fashioned video in Biology. Regardless, we were transfixed until the teacher told us she had to fast forward the part on contraception because it went against Church teachings.

"This was followed up by a rather awkward lesson on sex - within marriage of course - delivered by a nun. The message was very short, simple and rigid. She told us it will hurt, you might get a disease (not if you're married), you should only do it if you want a baby, and there's no such thing as gay sex. I was outraged at the time and I am sad now that in some schools, things have still not moved far beyond this.

"Despite my dubious Sex Ed, I loved growing up in Portsmouth. As a child, I spent most of my time playing football in Wimbledon Park and as a teenager I stalked about Canoe Lake and the seafront looking moody. At 18, I declared that I was leaving Portsmouth for good, but after travelling in Thailand and living in London, I realised that the motherland was calling me back."

A wise decision on Jo's part, living in Portsmouth has allowed her to both start a family and pursue her line of work, correcting the gaps in the Sex Education she once received. Her work is guided by the principles of inclusivity and embracing the positive relationship that good RSE & mental wellbeing can encourage.

"Sex Ed is one of the most important things schools can deliver. Good sex can contribute to positive mental and physical health. It can help us form healthy relationships. It can increase our happiness and self esteem and enrich our lives. On the other hand, bad sex can do the very opposite. It can negatively affect us on many levels, damage our ability to trust and leave us feeling empty or used. It's therefore a no brainer that schools should prioritise Sex Ed."

The importance of the relationship between RSE and mental wellness is integral to Jo's work due to how overlooked it can be, even in adulthood. She believes that Sex Education shouldn't be a means to an end, rather a way to foster healthy attitudes towards topics that young people will inevitably encounter in their lives, ensuring they are as informed as possible when the time comes.

"A lot of Sex Education over the years has utilised scare tactics to try to encourage pupils to delay first time sex. Pictures of disease, stories of unwanted pregnancies, and warnings of rapists lurking in alleyways are all used to engender a sense of fear and shame around sex. However, this approach never achieves its desired outcomes.

"Research conducted by the Sex Ed Forum indicates that positive and early Sex Ed leads to delayed and safer first time sex, whereas tactics like these are counterproductive. My mission is to encourage the empowerment of young people to explore their own identity, desires, and character. By removing the taboo and fear tactics, young people are better equipped to understand the dynamics of sexual consent.

"By helping them explore gender and sexuality with an attitude of inclusivity, safety and acceptance, they are able to become their own, authentic selves. By encouraging the open discussion of all aspects of RSE - porn, anatomy, relationships and so on, they acquire the knowledge and skills they need to ensure that when they do have sex, it's something that enriches their lives rather than being associated with shame and taboo."

Jo launched her consultancy company Engendering Change to achieve these goals and give something back to Portsmouth whilst doing so. Through her work, she has delivered keynote speeches and training across the UK to educators and young people alike, to "help different services to engender change within their contexts."

The work carried out by individuals like Jo Morgan highlights a necessary and often overlooked aspect of education that will undoubtedly lead to a positive change in attitudes and approach in our schools. This in turn will help raise awareness and understanding for a generation so exposed to misinformation, helping them to grow up with a healthy respect for sex and support of those who no longer identify with outdated notions of gender.

