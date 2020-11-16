Tales From the City: Sarah-Jane Lewis

Published: 16th November 2020 13:47

Throughout the last few months, the way in which we think about communities has shifted significantly. Pre-pandemic, social circles were something a lot of us tended to take for granted, not particularly thinking about their significance outside of day-to-day interactions. However, as soon as the way of living changed to not seeing anyone outside your own household - or at the very most restricting it to a circle of six - we all gained a newfound appreciation for all the communities in our lives.

Nine months into the pandemic, communities are largely focused online. The shift happened rather quickly, aided by technologies like Zoom and Facebook. However, it's not just social communities that have made that shift - businesses and start-ups have begun to occupy a much more digital space than ever before. Whilst there are certainly many down-falls of this shift, it has also encouraged the rise in communities and individuals banding together from all around the world, prompting connections that wouldn't have been made otherwise.

Sarah-Jane Lewis, a single mum from Portsmouth, had this same realisation about the importance of online communities throughout the last few months.

At the beginning of lockdown, Sarah-Jane started up a virtual nutrition and fitness business based upon her own relationship with health and wellbeing. Several years ago, Sarah found herself in a situation where she knew a lifestyle change was what she needed. After having two children, she decided to cut out drinking and eating unhealthy foods for a period of about three months, and ended up losing 40lbs. Her journey was focused on personal wellbeing and taking control, making healthy choices for both body and mind.

"From there," Sarah told me, "I joined Portsmouth triathletes club and started training for a half-Iron Man in Weymouth. I went from being quite unhealthy and not being able to swim, to sea-swimming, running marathons, and doing all this crazy training.

"It was quite daunting - but I found myself welcomed by such a supportive community and have made so many friends through it. I got divorced around that time too, finding myself a mum of two on my own."

However, the light through the end of the tunnel for Sarah-Jane was starting up her business, finding it as a source of distraction and strength to put her energy into at the end of lockdown.

"I started offering free exercise sessions online. I'd do live videos from my main page; it'd just be me walking on the spot whilst having my breakfast and cup of tea, but people seemed to like it! From there, I grew a little bit of a following and started doing fitness sessions for kids too - so a bit like Joe Wicks but not quite on such a grand scale!

"I started doing challenges too, things like ‘join me throughout the week and we'll do five days of exercise,' or bootcamp style things. Since then, I've grown a membership of about fifty women which is amazing. I have a whole portal that people can access with different sections for challenges, exercises, meal plans, shopping lists - you name it!

"I've tried to make it really accessible which is something I'm really proud of. Throughout doing it all I've been so overwhelmed that it's only when I sit back like this and talk about it that I realise how proud I am of it all. It's been such an accomplishment."

For Sarah-Jane and many people like her who've started businesses during lockdown, the importance of community is reinforced more so than ever. Particularly when working digitally as opposed to the in-person work one might be used to, there are a lot more hurdles to jump and as result, a lot more help from others is needed.

"Just by chance, I came across this networking group called Mums in Business. I know there are loads of similar groups out there, but I felt that this one was different from what I'd come across before as pre-COVID, you could go to all their events with your kids. Lots of events like that have a no-kids policy, and for working parents this can feel really inaccessible. This group really promotes the fact that if you have kids and can't get childcare it's absolutely fine to bring them along.

"Everything's online now of course, but that same down-to-earth ethos is still really prominent in the culture. I saw that they didn't have an area leader in Portsmouth and thought - you know what, I know enough people just in my own circle that own businesses, so I thought I could pull everybody together and connect."

The group operates via social media and encourages mums to share resources, offer advice, and generally be there for support.

"So many people running businesses simply don't have the time or resources to get the training they need to learn how to grow their businesses - so the platform is designed to bring in people who can help and share the things they've done in return for mutual support.

"I used to work for the Navy News in the Dockyard - an independent paper that goes all around the world to the Navy. I remember the editor at the time told me that ‘it's not what you know, but who you know,' and I didn't realise how powerful that was until I started all this. The power of connecting with people is a huge part of what the group is about, it can make a real difference to both people's lives and businesses."

Whilst networking can be associated with negative connotations - often deemed as impersonal - Sarah-Jane and the Mums in Business group at large are trying to change that. Just from a brief look at the group, it's clear that the focus is not just on making business connections but forming real, lasting relationships with like-minded individuals.

"It's really powerful," Sarah-Jane told me. "Through the group I've already made so many friends despite not having met them. It's not about sales, it's about community and helping others, forming a network of strong women who you can rely on and who can rely on you."

The power of community has been proven to be able to effect great change in recent months, and Sarah-Jane's endeavours are no difference. Having a designated space for mums in similar positions to come together and share their experience not only brings people together, but has a real effect on personal confidence and lifestyle.

"One of the latest things we're doing is letting women in the group go live to represent herself and her work. People do find it quite daunting initially, but it's a good way to practice skills and actually do rather than wishing you were doing. I think for me, the group will be a real hotbed of growth, building people's confidence and giving them skills for free that they might've had to pay for elsewhere. It's a safe place to come to for advice and help, and I'm just excited to be facilitating it all!"

Sarah-Jane told me about her hopes for the future - once the future is more certain and we're able to meet in groups again, she is excited to host face-to-face meetings and meet all the individuals involved in person. Until then, she hopes to continue supporting the women of the group in every way possible.

"I think generally I want to act as a role model, someone to come to for support and encourage others to put themselves out there. Whether you have children or are just a fur-baby mum, you're welcome to join and become part of an uplifting and positive community."

To join Sarah-Jane's group of like-minded women in business, you can visit the page on Facebook here.

