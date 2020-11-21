Tales From the City: Mary Burgess

Author: Hope Hopkinson Published: 21st November 2020 17:52

Meet Mary: the clinical hypnotherapist and animal lover who turned her passion for pets into the Pawsmouth Dog Awards.

The saying ‘do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life' is often thrown around as a bit of a cliche - most of us treating it as some sort of motivation or a distant hope. However, Mary Burgess has been the embodiment of this phrase after turning her lifelong love for animals into the successful national Animal Star Awards, and more recently the Pawsmouth Dog Awards. They both act as a celebration of animals and humans alike, and the extraordinary things they do for one another.

As well as running the awards shows, Mary works as a licensed clinical hypnotherapist. Whilst the majority of her work is with humans, she also branched out to merge her job with her passion for pets, launching her business 'Hypno4Dogs.'

"I started Hypno4Dogs to help people's pets who have behavioural issues using hypnotherapy. The technique is surprisingly similar to how it works on humans; calming them down and putting them into a trance-like state."

Mary's hypnotherapy work with dogs has been featured in national publications, as well as TV shows such as Have I Got News For You. She also featured in the short film ‘Way Back When,' which highlighted her childhood, growing up on the Isle of Wight.

As Mary did more and more work with dogs, her passion quickly grew from a love for animals to a deep appreciation and understanding of them. She achieved qualifications in animal psychology and behaviour, and began to consider how she could spread awareness of everything she'd learnt beyond just the hypnotherapy work.

"I've always been interested in running events," Mary told me. "I've been running events for over twenty years now, including a Women in Business event on the Isle of Wight in 2015; but before 2016 I never thought to combine this interest with everything I'd learnt about animals."

After successfully running the Animal Star Awards on a national level from 2016, Mary decided to launch the Pawsmouth Dog Awards for the dogs and dog-related businesses of Portsmouth. The first ever event was originally meant to take place in April of this year, however due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, she has rescheduled for the 27th March 2021 at the Marriott Hotel.

"So many different companies and people from the dog world have reached out to help and it's been really lovely that it's been well-embraced. The Pawsmouth Dog Awards are based around afternoon tea, and we had planned to announce the winners in the fifteen categories throughout the day. The categories include Best Dog Friendly Venue, Best Dog Groomer, and Best Dog Related Business.

"We also planned to have a huge range of judges and guests from all around the city, including people I'd worked with at the Animal Star Awards in the past. Through doing this, a lot of them have become close friends as everyone is so passionate about animals, and it's really nice to come together to celebrate it.

"We're also really lucky to have the Marriott Hotel Portsmouth on board for 2021 - they're letting us bring dogs in! It's set to be a really fun afternoon for humans and dogs alike, it's just a real shame that we didn't get to put it on this year. We're just working hard to prepare for March to make it as good of an event as possible."

Whilst the Pawsmouth Dog Awards is a celebration, Mary also wants to use it as a platform to raise awareness of important issues surrounding dogs. Through learning more about them, she has become incredibly passionate about their wellbeing and things owners can do to keep them safe and well.

"I've become an advocate for lots of issues that affect dogs, particularly throughout lockdown. I'm a firm believer in the Adopt Don't Shop Movement, as there are so many animals in the world who need rescuing without the need for puppy farms and all the rest of it. It's a really dangerous business that affects the welfare of all the animals involved.

"I've also recently become involved in Pet Theft Reform - it needs to be made more of a crime, especially considering how much it skyrocketed during lockdown. Dog theft has gone up by 70% this year because everyone's wanting dogs, and the price of them has shot up as a result. They're such a commodity that people have resorted to breaking into homes and not stealing possessions, but taking family dogs instead - it's really heartbreaking and needs to be taken more seriously.

"I just think that the more that people are made aware of these issues, the more that they'll get resolved. I'm really proud to use my platform to do this, and hopefully help lots of dogs and owners whilst doing so."

It's evident that Mary's passion carries through everything she does - in her hypnotherapy, the Pawsmouth Dog Awards, and certainly her personal life too.

"Doing all this has made me feel really connected to the city and the people in it. Portsmouth is such a wonderful place to own a dog and there are so many owners who share my passion. I received about 300 nominations for the Dog Awards and I've read every single one myself, as they all have such incredible stories to tell.

"Sometimes I wish I started it ten years earlier, it's the best thing I've ever done. I hope to keep the momentum going for the March event and carry on doing it all for years to come. I'd love to branch out and do more events too - I was going to do a Santa Paws event but sadly with the lockdown I don't think it'll be possible this Christmas. I'm just focusing on being excited for the future, and tentatively putting out feelers for the new year.

"I really enjoy running the awards - it's a lot of hard work but I enjoy every second of it. People's lives are so impassioned by their love of animals, and it's been wonderful to celebrate this each and every day."

With the Pawsmouth Dog Awards set to happen at the end of March, the Island City Living team are honored to announce that we'll be on the panel of judges! We hope to see you all there - for tickets and to find out more information, visit the website here.

To find out more about the Pawsmouth Dog Awards, you can follow Mary on Instagram, as well as Facebook .

For more about Mary's Animal Star Awards, visit them on Instagram and Facebook.

