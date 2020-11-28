Tales From the City: Hayden Taylor

Published: 28th November 2020 18:43

Hayden Taylor is one of the most prominent young trailblazers in the city, paving the way for the future of Portsmouth's youth. At just 24, Hayden is the Managing Director of Unloc, a Portsmouth-based social enterprise targeted towards giving young people the platforms and opportunities they need to succeed, regardless of their background.

"The whole journey started for me when I was about 14," Hayden told me. "I attended Admiral Lord Nelson School and was part of a group called the Council of Portsmouth Students, which was basically a group that represented the interests of students from around the city. I found it incredible, it was such a good opportunity for me and everyone else that was involved.

"I was elected chair of the council when I was 15, which I was really excited about, but then they cut the funding for it. It felt really rubbish, and I was left on my own to look for a solution."

There was, and to some extent still is, a significant lack of support and resources to allow young people's voices to be heard, particularly in poorer areas of the city. This gave Hayden the inspiration he needed to start Unloc, with the vision to give school-aged children more opportunities to be leaders and make a difference in their community.

"There's a really big issue in Portsmouth with aspiration, I think," commented Hayden. "Young people just don't feel like they're good enough or don't have access to the skills and knowledge to be able to do the things that they want to do. We want all young people to have the opportunity to be the best version of themselves that they can be, and give them the platform that they deserve."

Since Unloc was founded in 2013 by Hayden and fellow Director Ben Dowling, they've developed a wide range of inspiring programmes to empower young people. Now with a team of twelve, Unloc are based at Portsmouth College on Tangier Road, and regularly deliver their programmes to around 11,000 young people a year in over 150 schools and colleges across the country.

"We don't just put teachers in the classroom to deliver our programmes, we focus on identifying young leaders and inspiring individuals to share their own stories, and work around bringing it to life for them," Hayden told me when talking about the programmes Unloc offer.

"It's less about telling, and more about giving young people a platform to show them what they can do if they put their minds to it. We hope that we can act as role-models to the young people, as we were in their position not too long ago."

As in most conversations from the last nine months, the pandemic cropped up, and I was interested to hear from Hayden how the events of the last year had impacted his work in the community.

"It's been a really bumpy ride," he admitted. "But we've adapted all of our programmes to be able to be delivered online. We've also developed a new e-Learning platform and produced a whole range of free courses for young people to do at their own leisure.

"There's some really cool ones on there actually, from climate change, to volunteering, to politics. We didn't want Covid to be the reason that young people didn't have access to these sorts of resources, and if anything, the work we're doing to help young people is more important now than ever.

"There's a real risk that young people in the city could get left behind in this crisis, and it's our job to make sure it doesn't happen. The fundamental goal of our whole ‘Covid response' is supporting young people to ensure that they come out of this crisis as prepared for the world as possible."

Young people have not only been impacted by the direct effects of the pandemic this year, but also the indirect effects in the form of exam disruption and unequal grade distributions, making Hayden's work all the more important. The courses are both a well-needed distraction and a source of inspiration and hope for a brighter future, particularly for young people without the resources to access these sorts of programmes elsewhere.

"I think that many young people are looking for things that inspire then and that they can feel passionate about," agreed Hayden. "Amongst the mundane reality of life at the moment - which for me, involves rolling out of bed to my dining table to work - people need opportunities to do something different and nurture their skills and passions.

"It's just important to put out the message that social change can carry on, and young people can be the driving force behind that. So I'd like to think that we've been a solace for a lot of young people and given them an outlet.

"However, it's not just about the courses we offer or the virtual mentoring sessions, one of the main concerns is about young people's mental health. I do think we'll see the impact of this crisis for decades to come as it's caused disruption in all aspects of life. In response, we launched a ‘managing your mental health' course via Unloc.online (our e-course platform), and worked with a local NHS Trust to make it a free-to-access programme. It only takes about an hour to complete, but it's effective in that it gives you time to step away from everything and really reflect on strategies to manage your wellbeing on a day-to-day basis."

Despite the increase in free time that a lot of young people have acquired, it's difficult to spend it without being consumed by the enormity of the situation at hand, and in a time where resources are scarce and thinly spread, programmes like Unloc's are vital.

Making resources widely available irrespective of background is a value at the core of Unloc, and also for Hayden himself. Through sharing free-to-access courses, the playing field is being levelled bit-by-bit, slowly but surely, in the interest of young people whose schools or communities are less equipped to give them what they need to succeed.

"When you see a young person really flying, that's our dividends. We recently had one young person be the keynote speaker at the UK climate commission, giving the most powerful speech, and she was in one of our leadership programmes. To see her come into her own - going from a relatively quiet individual to someone who could capture peoples' attention in front of leaders and experts - those are the sort of moments that keep you focused and going."

Whilst much of Hayden's focus this year has been on keeping up these programmes to encourage young people, he's also been putting time into a very different but equally exciting project.

"I'm actually launching a chocolate company," Hayden proudly told me. "I'm really excited about it, it's going to be launching at the start of December ahead of Christmas. I'm working with a local chocolatier which is really nice, we're initially just developing a hot chocolate product and a range of chocolate slabs, as well as a gift box product.

"It's all very small scale at the minute but it's a lot of fun. I really hope people will like it, it's all made in house in Portsmouth. It's going to be a really high quality milk + dark chocolate to start with, with ethically sourced cocoa and fully recyclable packaging. If it all goes well, we'll hopefully introduce other ranges in the future too."

With a future paved by chocolate and helping the future of Portsmouth's young people alike, Hayden's drive to achieve is clearly second to none. Occupying the Director of Education role at Shaping Portsmouth too, I for one am reassured about the future of Portsmouth's young people for generations to come.

To follow Hayden's work with Unloc, visit the website here. For more information about Southsea Chocolate, you can follow along on Instagram.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.