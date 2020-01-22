Portsmouth Residents Invited to Mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:47

Portsmouth residents are being invited to gather and remember the Holocaust and the genocides, which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The ceremony will take place in the Dulverton Room, at the The D-Day Story, at 10:30am on Monday 27thJanuary and is free. Please note that due to limits on the capacity of the room, entry will be on a first come first served basis.

This year, the event will focus on the theme Stand Together, with the ceremony including readings, poetry, a short film and reflection from representatives of communities who have suffered or been persecuted as part of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The ceremony will finish outdoors by the Holocaust Memorial Tree with a candle-lighting and a minute's silent reflection.

HMD 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz as well as the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia, and the D-Day Story will play host to a number of other events to commemorate the day including an art exhibition and contemporary dance performance curated by University of Portsmouth and Mayville School students. There will also be a talk by Antoinette Mushimiyimana discussing her experience of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, as well as a digital exhibition of artwork from students at the University of Caen. Please book for the talk via mvs@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 023 9283 4744/4737.

Entry to the museum and all activities are free on Holocaust Memorial Day. Donations are welcome.

More details of the programme can be found at: https://theddaystory.com/holocaust-memorial-day/

