  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Residents Invited to Mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:47

Portsmouth residents are being invited to gather and remember the Holocaust and the genocides, which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The ceremony will take place in the Dulverton Room, at the The D-Day Story, at 10:30am on Monday 27thJanuary and is free.  Please note that due to limits on the capacity of the room, entry will be on a first come first served basis.

This year, the event will focus on the theme Stand Together, with the ceremony including readings, poetry, a short film and reflection from representatives of communities who have suffered or been persecuted as part of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The ceremony will finish outdoors by the Holocaust Memorial Tree with a candle-lighting and a minute's silent reflection.

HMD 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz as well as the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia, and the D-Day Story will play host to a number of other events to commemorate the day including an art exhibition and contemporary dance performance curated by University of Portsmouth and Mayville School students.  There will also be a talk by Antoinette Mushimiyimana discussing her experience of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, as well as a digital exhibition of artwork from students at the University of Caen.  Please book for the talk via mvs@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 023 9283 4744/4737.

Entry to the museum and all activities are free on Holocaust Memorial Day. Donations are welcome. 

More details of the programme can be found at: https://theddaystory.com/holocaust-memorial-day/   

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies