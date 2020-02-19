  • Bookmark this page

SS Mendi commemorations at Milton Cemetery

Published: 19th February 2020 18:20

A public service to pay respects and remember the 646 men who lost their lives when the SS Mendi sank in 1917, is taking place on the anniversary of the tragic incident at Milton Cemetery on Friday 21 February at 10.30am.

Nine soldiers, from 5th Battalion of the South African Native Labour Corps, who died in one of the worst British maritime disasters, are buried in the cemetery.

The service has been organised by organised Marie Costa chair of Portsmouth's African Women's Forum, and led by Reverend Marcus Collie.

The South African High Commissioner, defence attaché, the Lord Mayor, Leader of the Council Gerald Vernon-Jackson, will be all attending the service, and Cllr Lee Mason will read a tribute the Sinking of the SS Mendi.

Last year a plaque was unveiled in Old Portsmouth in memory of those who lost their lives when the SS Mendi ship was struck by SS Daro in thick fog off the Isle of Wight.

