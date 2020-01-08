Daphne, a solo exhibition from artist Sarah Taylor Silverwood

Published: 8th January 2020 17:05

Centred around a hand-drawn animation, Daphne challenges the way that historical story structures can shape contemporary social narratives and relations of power. Revisiting the myth of Daphne and Apollo, the film navigates the way Daphne is pursued by Apollo, eventually escaping through physical transformation. Here, the extended chase scene is retold and abstracted through the animation and pastel-hued installations, raising questions about voice, power and the body.

This exhibition forms part of Aspex’s Winter 2020 season TRANSFORMATION and will run alongside a series of exhibitions, events and workshops taking place at the gallery in Gunwharf Quays.

Sarah says, “My work explores the shared histories of drawing and language, particularly in relation to people and storytelling. The hand drawn animation follows Daphne’s journey, which intensifies frame after frame, eventually looping back on itself. The sculptures and installation have lots of references to the journey and transformation, and the audience will see a new version of this at Aspex, where the work will be restaged and transform in response to the gallery.”

Joanne Bushnell, Director of Aspex, said, “It feels like a really poignant time to be working with Sarah Taylor Silverwood on the presentation of Daphne. At a time of growing interest in feminism, activism and coinciding with International Women’s Day, the exhibition has inspired our Transformation season of exhibitions and events.”

Working in a range of media across animation, ceramics and print, Sarah Taylor Silverwood is interested in drawing and language and their shared histories. Recent solo projects include Crowd Show at NN Contemporary, the Multistory 2018 commission and residencies at The British Consulate in Chicago and The University of Birmingham. In 2018 she was awarded the Feeney Fellowship for work in animation. She is part of Modern Clay Co-op and Feminists Work for Change.

The exhibition runs from the 17th January to the 11th April.

Daphne was commissioned by The New Art Gallery Walsall in 2019 and is presented at Aspex with support from the Interreg EU funded PONToon project.

