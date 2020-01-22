Find a New Job or Training at Gosport's Skills Fair

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:53

Gosport’s largest annual recruitment, careers and training exhibition is coming soon.

The Gosport Employment and Skills Fair is at the Leisure Centre on 30 January from 12pm to 6pm, and it's free to attend.

Held by Gosport Borough Council, it's aimed at residents on the lookout for a job, a new skill, or some help to become their own boss.

Students can find out about training, apprenticeship and career options.

The event is a chance to talk directly with employers, as well as local organisations that can help people into employment.

About 50 exhibitors – local employers, advice groups, training organisations and colleges – will be on hand.

Opportunities on offer will include full and part-time jobs, apprenticeships and voluntary posts, as well as night-shift, weekend and relief-staff roles.

Employers will represent sectors including:

business and professional services

construction

health and care

engineering and manufacturing

public sector

tourism, leisure and retail

Cllr Stephen Philpott, Chairman of the council's Economic Development Board, said: "If you're looking for work, or want to find a job nearer home, this is the event for you. It's also ideal if you're looking to boost your skills or start up a business.

"It brings employers, employment support organisations, training providers and education establishments together under one roof.

"As well as helping residents, it's also a very effective event for local businesses. They can talk face-to-face with a large number of people and promote their job vacancies."

For more details, including a list of employers attending, residents can search 'skills fair' at www.gosport.gov.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.