  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

D is for Dodo, E is for Extinct

Published: 23rd January 2020 19:51

A new exhibition 'D is for Dodo, E is for Extinct' opens on 15 February at Portsmouth Museum; it explores the fate of several extinct species and British wildlife now threatened with extinction.

Centre piece of the exhibition is a very rare Dodo skeleton - one of only 12 in existence.  Dodos are an icon of extinction, having been wiped out by humans less than 100 years after they were first discovered.

The new exhibition which runs until 2021 draws on Portsmouth's natural history collections and many specimens are being displayed for the first time in over a decade.

There have been five mass extinction events, the last took place about 66 million years ago, a natural catastrophe that wiped out around 75% of the Earth's animals, including dinosaurs.  Many scientists believe that we are now in the sixth mass extinction event, the first to be caused by the activities of humans.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies