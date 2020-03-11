How to solve the problem of microplastics in the aquatic ecosystem
A public lecture by Serena Cunsolo, PhD Researcher, University of Portsmouth
Date: Wednesday 11 March 2020
Time: 6.00-7.00 pm, followed by a drinks reception
Venue: University of Portsmouth, Portland Building, Portland Street, Portsmouth PO1 3AH
