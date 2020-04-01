Sleigh Bells Bling 2020 - Christmas Party Nights at the Gaiety Bar

Click on a date below to book your tickets now! Only £10 deposit per person required. Balance due on 1st October 2020.



SPECIAL OFFER

If you make full payment by

1st April 2020,

You will receive an exclusive drinks package for your group

(1 drink per person (a medium sized wine or beer only).

Please call the venue direct on 02392 294094 to get this offer

Friday 27th November - £39

Saturday 28th November - £39

Friday 4th December - £43

Saturday 5th December - £43

Friday 11th December - £45

Saturday 12th December - £45

Friday 18th December - £45

Saturday 19th December - £45

Arrival for pre-drinks from 6.30pm

Dinner from 7.30pm

(Menu coming soon)

Dancing and Entertainment 'til 12.30am

(Live band/DJ)

Carriages 12.45am

Dress Code: Dress to Impress

For a fantastic Christmas Party in Southsea, look no further than South Parade pier’s premier venue The Gaiety Bar and our 'Sleigh Bells Bling' Christmas party nights!

2020 presents ‘Sleigh Bells Bling’ the most glamorous party in town The Gaiety Bar invites you to join us for an evening of festive celebrations.

We will be pulling out all the stops to host the best party in town! However large or intimate, formal or relaxed your party, The Gaiety Bar's experienced and professional team will take care of organising every aspect of your evening, leaving you to raise a glass and enjoy the occasion.

Look forward to all the merriment of Christmas with a delectable three-course meal and entertainment that will set the tone for a night of fun and celebrations.

Join us for a magical fun filled evening with glittering trees, and a warm friendly atmosphere.

After dinner, don’t think twice about taking your Christmas spirit to the dance floor, and be prepared to dance the night away!

Prosecco upon arrival, 3-course traditional meal, Resident DJ, Live Band/Act, Selfie Mirror, Room Theming.

Prepare for a night of dancing, glamour and Christmas cheer at Southsea’s premier party venue!

To book simply pay your £10.00 deposit above and the Gaiety Bar will contact you direct for menu choices and final payment before 1st October 2020.

Secure your booking NOW to avoid disappointment.

PLEASE NOTE - The £10.00 deposit and booking fee is non-refundable.

