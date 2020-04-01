  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Sleigh Bells Bling 2020 - Christmas Party Nights at the Gaiety Bar

Published: 15th March 2020 12:42

 

SLEIGH BELLS BLING 2020
CHRISTMAS PARTY NIGHTS
at The Gaiety Bar
South Parade Pier

Click on a date below to book your tickets now! Only £10 deposit per person required. Balance due on 1st October 2020.

SPECIAL OFFER

If you make full payment by
1st April 2020,
You will receive an exclusive drinks package for your group
(1 drink per person (a medium sized wine or beer only).
Please call the venue direct on 02392 294094 to get this offer

Friday 27th November - £39

Saturday 28th November - £39

Friday 4th December - £43

Saturday 5th December - £43

Friday 11th December - £45

Saturday 12th December - £45

Friday 18th December - £45

Saturday 19th December - £45

____________________

Arrival for pre-drinks from 6.30pm
Dinner from 7.30pm
(Menu coming soon)
Dancing and Entertainment 'til 12.30am
(Live band/DJ)
Carriages 12.45am

Dress Code: Dress to Impress

For a fantastic Christmas Party in Southsea, look no further than South Parade pier’s premier venue The Gaiety Bar and our 'Sleigh Bells Bling' Christmas party nights!

2020 presents ‘Sleigh Bells Bling’ the most glamorous party in town The Gaiety Bar invites you to join us for an evening of festive celebrations.

We will be pulling out all the stops to host the best party in town! However large or intimate, formal or relaxed your party, The Gaiety Bar's experienced and professional team will take care of organising every aspect of your evening, leaving you to raise a glass and enjoy the occasion.

Look forward to all the merriment of Christmas with a delectable three-course meal and entertainment that will set the tone for a night of fun and celebrations.

Join us for a magical fun filled evening with glittering trees, and a warm friendly atmosphere.

After dinner, don’t think twice about taking your Christmas spirit to the dance floor, and be prepared to dance the night away!

Prosecco upon arrival, 3-course traditional meal, Resident DJ, Live Band/Act, Selfie Mirror, Room Theming.

Prepare for a night of dancing, glamour and Christmas cheer at Southsea’s premier party venue!

To book simply pay your £10.00 deposit above and the Gaiety Bar will contact you direct for menu choices and final payment before 1st October 2020.

Secure your booking NOW to avoid disappointment.

PLEASE NOTE - The £10.00 deposit and booking fee is non-refundable.

Book here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies