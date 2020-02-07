Back by Popular Demand - Friends Quiz Night at the Gaiety Bar
|Published: 21st January 2020 21:50
Friday 7th February
FRIENDS QUIZ NIGHT
at The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier
Doors open at 7pm
Quiz starts at 8pm
£6 per person for curry & quiz
Could you BE a bigger Friends fan? Then why not grab your buddies and come test your knowledge at the ultimate Friends quiz nifght event?
Join us at the Gaiety Bar in February for a night of fun, fabulous prizes and all things Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey!
