Back by Popular Demand - Friends Quiz Night at the Gaiety Bar

Published: 21st January 2020 21:50

Friday 7th February

FRIENDS QUIZ NIGHT

at The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier

Doors open at 7pm

Quiz starts at 8pm

£6 per person for curry & quiz

Could you BE a bigger Friends fan? Then why not grab your buddies and come test your knowledge at the ultimate Friends quiz nifght event?

Join us at the Gaiety Bar in February for a night of fun, fabulous prizes and all things Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey!

Book tickets here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.